A Collection of Family Separation Cartoons on Fred Korematsu Day

Mark Fiore

Today is "Fred Korematsu Day," a day set aside to commemorate Oakland-born Fred Korematsu, who resisted the internment of Japanese Americans all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Today is also the day KQED's Michelle Wiley and Tyche Hendricks published an extensive account of the Trump administration's family separation policy.

I wish I could say this is a cartoon wrap-up of the cruel policy that tore migrant families apart, but the ripple effects are far from wrapped-up.

There will be more cartoons.

Like the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, recent family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border are a stain on the ongoing history of the United States.

Still Searching for Missing Family Pieces
Reunification by Mark Fiore

New Policy Would Allow U.S. to Lock Up Kids Indefinitely. No, Really.
Preventing Abuse by Mark Fiore

Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen's Inescapable Legacy
Proud Legacy by Mark Fiore

Migrant Children Still Being Separated From Their Parents
Still Separating by Mark Fiore

Migrant Children Across the U.S.
Childhood Trauma by Mark Fiore

Still Separating Families
Still Separating by Mark Fiore

'Zero-tolerance' at the Border
Child-smugglers by Mark Fiore

