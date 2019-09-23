Migrant Children Still Being Separated From Their Parents
Migrant Children Still Being Separated From Their Parents

Mark Fiore

More than 1,000 migrant children have been separated from their parents since a federal judge issued an injunction designed to stop the practice in June, 2018.

On Monday, Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the Trump administration to provide documentation on all family separations that have happened in the interim.

Now we're potentially looking at an injunction on top of another injunction on top of an executive order — all supposedly put in place to stop family separations at the border.

Yet the administration still insists on separating children from their parents, sometimes for ridiculous reasons.

