Family separation is still happening.

Over 900 children were taken from their parents at the border over the past year, according to reports provided by Trump administration lawyers.

The ACLU is representing migrant parents in the "Ms. L. v. ICE" class action lawsuit, and issued a motion in a San Diego courtroom that revealed the administration data.

According to the data, children have been separated from their parents for reasons as minor as traffic violations and — in one instance — because a border agent didn't think a migrant father changed his child's diaper properly.

If the administration continues to flout the rule of law and ignore a federal judge's order, maybe it's time to call in the International Criminal Court or U.N. human rights monitors.