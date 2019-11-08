Still Searching for Missing Family Pieces

Advocates for migrant families are continuing their efforts to reunify parents and children who were forcibly separated by the Trump administration.

Family separation is a human rights abuse that is much harder to undo than it was to enact.

Under court order, the government released a new, higher tally of nearly 5,500 children who were separated from their parents at the border.

Meanwhile, the top architect and chief enforcer of this cruel policy, Jeff Sessions, just announced he's running for his old Senate seat.