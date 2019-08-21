New Policy Would Allow U.S. to Lock Up Kids Indefinitely. No, Really.

The Trump administration announced it is dumping the "Flores agreement," a federal court settlement designed to prevent children from suffering the harmful effects of long-term detention.

Administration officials have referred to the agreement as a "catch and release" loophole that attracts migrant families to the United States.

The new policy, which Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced on Wednesday, would allow the indefinite detention of families fleeing violence and persecution.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that indefinitely detaining children is wrong, no matter what Trump's immigration policy architect, Stephen Miller, says.

I just hope the courts agree.