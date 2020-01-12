Michael Bloomberg Looks to California to Bolster Grassroots Efforts

As part of his campaign's national tour of 27 states, presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg hosted dozens of gatherings in California on Saturday to help raise money for his presidential bid.

Despite an advertising blitz that Bloomberg has personally funded to the tune of $100 million, the "Day One" tour will attempt to spawn a grassroots effort to bolster a campaign that has mainly been bankrolled by the billionaire candidate himself.

At one Golden State stop, guests gathered at the Pleasanton home of Mike Cordano, president and CEO of the computer hardware company Western Digital.

One of Cordano's guests? San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"I'm passionate about Mike's leadership because I want someone who is about solutions," said Liccardo, who originally endorsed Kamala Harris but is now one of several city leaders who are backing Bloomberg.

Liccardo said that the Pleasanton event was not aimed at raising money, and described it as a "friendraiser."

The Bloomberg Family Foundation has offered philanthropic support to nearly 200 cities over the years. It sponsors a mayoral training program at Harvard that Liccardo himself attended.

San Anselmo resident Andy Bane attended the event. He said he's a former Republican looking for a Trump alternative.