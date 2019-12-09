Wildfire Victims Worry PG&E Payouts Won't Be Enough

On Friday it was announced that Pacific Gas and Electric, the state's largest utility reached a multi-billion dollar settlement with attorneys for wildfire victims in California. They’re victims who lost loved ones, homes, and businesses to fires caused by the utility in recent years.

Holidays Cause Anxiety For People With Eating Disorders

Food and sweets are everywhere during the holiday season, but indulging isn’t fun for everyone. Holiday cuisine like roasted hams, pies, and cookies can trigger panic for people with eating disorders.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg