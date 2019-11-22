What Makes BART Such A Politicized Space?

Steven Foster was detained and cited by BART police for eating a sandwich on a train platform. This isn't the first time BART has been the backdrop of significant social and political conversations in the Bay Area. From Oscar Grant to controversial fare gates, the transit agency is just a microcosm of a larger place: America.

Guest: Pendarvis Harshaw, Host of KQED’s Rightnowish Podcast and columnist for KQED Arts

