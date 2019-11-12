BART Says It's Sorry About Detaining Man for Eating — But He's Not Buying Apology

BART later corrected Powers' statement to clarify that McCormick did not pass by Foster and then return but instead approached Foster about not eating when he first encountered him. "Mr. Foster did not stop eating and the officer moved forward with the process of issuing him a citation," the corrected statement said.

"I read that apology, and I wasn't feeling it at all," Foster, 31, of Concord, said in an interview Monday. He said BART had not contacted him since the incident and that he would "probably have felt a little better about it and known they were genuine" if the agency had reached out.

Foster said he felt the statement was an attempt "to make the story seem like I was the one that was actually in the wrong and I was just uncooperative from the jump, and it wasn't like that."

Foster, who is African American, suggested that he'd been singled out for attention by McCormick, who is white.

McCormick "just came straight up to me and got in my face and told me I couldn't eat on BART," Foster said, describing the officer's approach as "aggressive."

In its statement, BART noted, as other have, that video of the incident shows Foster directing a string of homophobic slurs at McCormick.

"I've missed two trains because of your old faggot ass," Foster says in the video. "You fuckin' fag. Ask your mama what my name is, that's what you can do."

On Monday, Foster said he's gotten some "backlash" about those comments, but was unapologetic.

"I'm not going to take back what I said. I said what I said. I meant what I said. I mean, I was angry," he said. "I felt disrespected and I felt I needed to disrespect him in every shape, form or fashion I could because I felt I was being singled out."

Foster's citation for eating on the platform carries a maximum fine of $250 or 48 hours of community service.

BART's independent police auditor, Russell Bloom, said Friday his office is collecting evidence on the incident before deciding whether to launch a formal investigation. The evidence includes video from social media and footage from cameras at the station and officers' body cameras.

Although frequent BART patrons can testify that eating and drinking on trains and station platforms is an everyday occurrence, it appears to be rare for the prohibition on dining and snacking to be enforced.

BART spokespeople say they don't have current statistics on eating and drinking citations, but a 2017 SFGATE inquiry into the issue found that the agency issued 11 eating/drinking tickets in the final nine months of 2016. That was equivalent to one every 8 million rides.