BART Officers Detain, Handcuff and Cite Man Spotted Eating Sandwich on Platform

The longer version of the footage, on Facebook, shows the dispute continuing for more than seven minutes before other officers arrive. At one point, after McCormick had asked for the man's name, the man bursts out with a series of homophobic slurs.

"I've missed two trains because of your old faggot ass," he says. "You f___in' fag. Ask your mama what my name is, that's what you can do."

Eventually, three other officers arrive on the scene. One handcuffs the man and leads him from the platform.

In a second video, McCormick explains to a woman who was apparently accompanying the man that he had gone to the platform because of a report of a possibly intoxicated woman. While walking down the platform, he said, he encountered the man eating the sandwich.

"So you decided to forget about the bitch that's drunk and wanted to f__k with him for eating a sandwich?" the woman asks. "... So you decided to turn and focus on the black guy eating a sandwich?"

"He was directly in front of me, and I simply asked him, 'Hey, there's no eating on BART,' " McCormick says.

BART said in a tweet that "no matter how you feel about eating on BART, the officer saw someone eating and asked him to stop, when he didn't he was given a citation." The agency said the man was handcuffed after he initially refused to provide his name.