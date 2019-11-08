BART Officers Detain, Handcuff and Cite Man Spotted Eating Sandwich on Platform

BART says it's looking into an incident earlier this week in which a man was detained and handcuffed after a transit agency police officer spotted him eating a breakfast sandwich.
BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said videos of the incident, which occurred about 8 a.m. Monday on the platform of the Pleasant Hill Station, has been forwarded to the agency's independent police auditor for review.
One video, posted Friday to Facebook and Twitter, shows the sandwich-eating man, who appears to be African American, protesting that he had been singled out by the BART police officer, who appears to be white.
Videos of the incident first appeared on the Facebook account of "Bill Gluckman" — an apparent pseudonym. The principal officer in the case, identified by his nameplate as D. McCormick, refers to the man as "Mr. Foster."
The platform video begins after McCormick had made contact with the man.