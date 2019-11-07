PG&E Shares Tumble as Utility Estimates New Round of Liabilities

Shares of PG&E tumbled as much as 15% Thursday after the utility revealed that it expects wildfire costs to top $6 billion for the year.

The disclosure came as PG&E reported results for their third quarter, which included last month's outbreak of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. No one was killed in the Kincade Fire, the largest blaze in California this year.

PG&E previously reported that a 230-kiloVolt transmission line near the reported origin point of the Kincade Fire suffered an outage seven minutes before it ignited.

"PG&E Corporation and the Utility believe it is reasonably possible that they will incur a loss in connection with the 2019 Kincade fire," the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its regulatory filing Thursday.