Firefighters Battling Sonoma County Blaze Face Major Weekend Winds

Cal Fire incident commander Mike Parkes said Thursday the agency is adding more crews in an attempt to contain the blaze, dubbed the Kincade Fire, ahead of windy weather predicted to begin Saturday night that could last into Monday.

"We are absolutely up against the clock," Parkes said. "The winds that are predicted are expected to be worse than what we had just the other night."

"This wind event is definitely one of the strongest that we've seen so far this season and likely the strongest since the North Bay fires in 2017," National Weather Service meteorologist Spencer Tangen said. The 2017 North Bay fires killed 44 and damaged or destroyed 21,000 homes.

The Kincade Fire began Wednesday in northeastern Sonoma County just after 9:30 p.m. and was fueled by wind gusts of up to 80 mph. The blaze, which has destroyed 49 structures and threatens another 735, is 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

"Really, we’re just prioritizing cooling the perimeter and getting some containment lines in, because all of this fire is going to be tested by that wind this weekend, and what we’re trying to prevent is anything getting over the line," Cal Fire division chief Jonathan Cox said Friday.