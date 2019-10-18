Shaky Shaky Shaky: How to Prepare For the Next Earthquake
Ericka Cruz GuevarraPeter Arcuni
Peter and his family gather on the couch to read to their daughter after collecting all the materials for their earthquake preparedness kit on Oct. 12, 2019.  (Lindsey Moore/KQED)

This week, the Bay Area felt a series of earthquakes in less than 24 hours. Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake. That prompted KQED Science reporter Peter Arcuni to come up with a disaster plan. Over the course of four-days, Arcuni secured his house, gathered supplies, and got his family on board with an earthquake plan. And he documented the whole thing.

Guest: Peter Arcuni, reporter for KQED Science

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one.

