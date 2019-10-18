Shaky Shaky Shaky: How to Prepare For the Next Earthquake

This week, the Bay Area felt a series of earthquakes in less than 24 hours. Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake. That prompted KQED Science reporter Peter Arcuni to come up with a disaster plan. Over the course of four-days, Arcuni secured his house, gathered supplies, and got his family on board with an earthquake plan. And he documented the whole thing.

Guest: Peter Arcuni, reporter for KQED Science

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.