4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Near Pleasant Hill Rattles Bay Area

A smaller quake measuring at 2.5 shook in a similar area one minute before.

The 4.5 quake had a depth of close to nine miles near the Concord Fault. The USGS reports the quake may have been felt as far away as Chico and Fresno. Here is where you can report if you felt the earthquake.

There have been no reports of major damage or injuries, but some stores reported products fell off of their shelves.

Bay Area residents took to Twitter Monday night to react.