Days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake, Bay Area residents felt a 4.5-magnitude quake that struck at 10:33 p.m. Monday night near Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek.
4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Near Pleasant Hill Rattles Bay Area
A smaller quake measuring at 2.5 shook in a similar area one minute before.
The 4.5 quake had a depth of close to nine miles near the Concord Fault. The USGS reports the quake may have been felt as far away as Chico and Fresno. Here is where you can report if you felt the earthquake.
There have been no reports of major damage or injuries, but some stores reported products fell off of their shelves.
Bay Area residents took to Twitter Monday night to react.
BART experienced 20 minutes delays as trains ran at reduced speeds to complete track inspections.
No tsunami threat went into effect, according to the Bay Area National Weather Service.
Below is an interactive earthquake map of the Bay Area, where you can view the location of the quakes.
KQED's Ted Goldberg contributed to this report.
Sponsored