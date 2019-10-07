How Nancy Pelosi’s Beginnings Prepared Her to Lead Democrats on Impeachment
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

How Nancy Pelosi’s Beginnings Prepared Her to Lead Democrats on Impeachment

13 min
Devin KatayamaMarisa Lagos
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Although Nancy Pelosi didn’t run for elected office until she was 47, politics is in her blood. Born into a prominent Baltimore political family, Pelosi learned at a young age the chess-maneuvering of politics. That skill has served her well throughout her life — from raising five kids in San Francisco, to becoming the first female speaker of the house. And that skill is also what makes her the right person to lead the democrats in this moment as they work to impeach President Donald Trump.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, correspondent for KQED’s California Politics and Government Desk and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast.

Read Marisa's full story here.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.