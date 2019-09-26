Speaker Nancy Pelosi Was Made For This Moment

'Whipping or Weaving'

That’s why, those close to her say, she has been able to maintain leadership of the often-fractured House Democratic Caucus for a staggering 17 years. And it’s why she waited until members from purple swing districts were on board — particularly first-term lawmakers who helped Democrats win back the House last year— before backing an impeachment inquiry of the president.

"It’s not a matter of her getting here —it’s when the caucus gets here," said her daughter Christine Pelosi, a Democratic political strategist, referring to the growing consensus among House Democrats.

"She is always whipping or weaving," Pelosi said, a reference to her mother’s metaphor that the speaker’s job is to "weave" the differing threads of the Democratic party and caucus into a coherent tapestry.

"And even when she’s not whipping a vote, she’s always counting," she added. “And she has to make sure that people are ready to go when they're ready to go. Because she's liberal. She knows the value of people being able to move out in front of her so they won't be able to say, 'Oh Nancy Pelosi pushed me into this.' No. That person came first."

Winding Journey to Power

Those calculations are largely a result of Pelosi's winding journey, from her upbringing in a politically savvy Baltimore family to a stay-at-home San Francisco mom and Democratic volunteer to the first female speaker of the house who lost her majority and then regained it.

Pelosi is willing — far more than many other politicians — to take the heat if she thinks it will benefit her party, said her daughter.

“I tell her all the time, 'You have completely spoiled people,' " she said. "There is not going to be a leader like you — no one else who does that work, who is willing to step back and say, 'Just win, baby' when people in your own party run ads against you."

San Mateo Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier agreed, noting the "slings and arrows" Pelosi has been taking from hometown progressives over the past year for not backing impeachment sooner.

Speier, who has known Pelosi for 35 years, said "political instincts are in the speaker's DNA," and calls her "probably the most sophisticated political leader this country has ever seen."

"What is so remarkable about Nancy Pelosi is her grit," she said. “She's held the line because she instinctively knew that she had to get to a position where it wasn't just 50 or 100 or 150 members supporting impeachment. There are now 218 members and probably even more than that."

A Proficient Counter

"She knows how to count like no speaker before her or probably after her," Speier added. "I mean, I watched Paul Ryan have to pull bills because he didn't have the votes. I saw John Boehner do the same thing. She has a remarkable skill bank."

That’s part of her strategy as a leader, said Sandalow, who has been watching Pelosi since he arrived in Washington in 1993, six years after Pelosi was first elected to Congress.

"She’s not one to take chances. There are some people who say, let's just take a vote on things and people have to stand by their record," he said. "And she always made the point: Why show them your weakness? You don't put something forward unless you're pretty confident you're going to win it. You don't want to expose the fact that you don't have the strength behind you."

But as she confronts Trump over allegations that he unlawfully pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival, her extensive experience in Congress has been crucial: She led the intelligence committee for a decade, sat as an ex-officio member ever since and helped draft the whistleblower law that is now at the crux of the showdown between House Democrats and the White House.