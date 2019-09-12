SFO Runway Reconstruction Project Is Ahead of Schedule

Crews have been working 24-hours per day since the project’s start, according to SFO spokesman Doug Yakel.

The team planned cushion time for the project, anticipating that they would have to reinforce the soil beneath the base layer, which hasn't been excavated for decades. But the soil below is stable.

"We've got a similar contingency in place for the second phase in recognition of the fact that again we're going into an area that that really hasn't been touched for about 50 to 60 years," Yakel said.

Phase Two: What to Expect

Runway 1R will reopen for aircraft use on Saturday. This intersection of the runway is larger than the section crews will work on next, so SFO expects improvement in the efficiency of operating runways.

"Keep in mind that this project has always been where 28L intersects with two other runways," Yakel said. "So at any given time at our airport, we've always had two runways closed during this project."

Short-haul flights are expected to be the most impacted, but domestic and international flights may continue to be affected as well.

It's a good idea to check with your airline if you're planning a flight during this time, because most cancellations have been announced in advance, according to Yakel.

"Obviously there are still some flights that are being canceled on the day of, but upwards of 75 to 80% of all the scheduled reductions happened in advance," Yakel said.

But if possible, SFO still recommends travelers book an early-morning flight before 9 a.m. for the best chance at avoiding long delays.

It also might be a good idea to consider flying out of another major Bay Area airport, such as Oakland or San Jose.

Phase One: A Repair Recap

This isn't the first time SFO has repaired this runway in recent years. In 2017, the airport repaved its entire top layer and discovered problems with the base layer.

After additional investigation, airport staff decided the best solution would be to excavate a 1,900-foot section of the runway. The federally-funded project is expected to cost $16.2 million.

As of Thursday afternoon, Flight Aware said 1,970 flights have been delayed and 670 canceled during the project's first six days, but the numbers keep rising.