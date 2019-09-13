The Gig is Up: Lawmakers Pass AB 5 to Protect Gig Workers

Tech companies like Lyft and Uber have introduced America to a new way of working. They've touted a flexible, be-your-own boss work model -- though without benefits or worker protections. This week, California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 5 -- a landmark bill that will extend protections and benefits for workers in the state's gig economy. But it protects workers in other industries too.

Guest: Katie Orr, reporter for KQED's Politics and Government Desk

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.