The Gig is Up: Lawmakers Pass AB 5 to Protect Gig Workers
Devin KatayamaKatie Orr
Taking care of his mother and family, Uber and Lyft driver, Malik Ali calls on Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, to help drivers keep a living wage. "You see one driver but you don’t see the family behind. At least give us our share. I have to work everyday, because of the strict rules for the driver which is ripping us off. I can’t afford to miss days to pay my rent. They don’t see the family behind us.” (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

Tech companies like Lyft and Uber have introduced America to a new way of working. They've touted a flexible, be-your-own boss work model -- though without benefits or worker protections. This week, California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 5 -- a landmark bill that will extend protections and benefits for workers in the state's gig economy. But it protects workers in other industries too.

Guest: Katie Orr, reporter for KQED's Politics and Government Desk

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.

