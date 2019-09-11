State Senate Passes AB 5, Bill That Limits Who Can Be Classified As Contractors
Search
X
Donate
News

State Senate Passes AB 5, Bill That Limits Who Can Be Classified As Contractors

Katie Orr
Supporters of Assembly Bill 5, the so-called Dynamex bill, rallied in San Francisco on Tuesday outside of Uber's headquarters as part of a drivers caravan across the state. (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

A bill that could upend the gig economy in California took a major step forward Tuesday. The state Senate has approved Assembly Bill 5, which puts limits on who can be classified as a contractor.

Under a 2018 state Supreme Court decision, workers who perform core functions of a business must be classified as employees and not contractors. AB 5 would codify that decision.

Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) said, for too long, companies like Uber and Lyft have skirted labor laws and taken advantage of workers.

“These so-called gig companies present themselves as the innovative future of tomorrow," she said. "A future where companies don’t pay social security or medicare, workers compensation, or unemployment insurance.”

Opponents of the measure say it allows exemptions for certain professions — like doctors and hairdressers — while ignoring others. Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) said many people prefer the freedom contract work gives them.

Sponsored

"This Legislature should not be in the business of picking favorites, which is exactly what this legislation does," Grove said.

Tech companies in particular have been left out of the exemptions. Efforts late in the session to gain a carve out either in AB 5 or through separate legislation were unsuccessful. Uber, Lyft and Door Dash have begun funding a potential ballot initiative for the 2020 ballot that would create a third classification for their workers.

The bill now goes to the Assembly for a final vote.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.