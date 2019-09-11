State Senate Passes AB 5, Bill That Limits Who Can Be Classified As Contractors

A bill that could upend the gig economy in California took a major step forward Tuesday. The state Senate has approved Assembly Bill 5, which puts limits on who can be classified as a contractor.

Under a 2018 state Supreme Court decision, workers who perform core functions of a business must be classified as employees and not contractors. AB 5 would codify that decision.

Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) said, for too long, companies like Uber and Lyft have skirted labor laws and taken advantage of workers.

“These so-called gig companies present themselves as the innovative future of tomorrow," she said. "A future where companies don’t pay social security or medicare, workers compensation, or unemployment insurance.”

Opponents of the measure say it allows exemptions for certain professions — like doctors and hairdressers — while ignoring others. Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) said many people prefer the freedom contract work gives them.