'I'm in Shock' What the Ghost Ship Verdict Means to Those Who Survived
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

'I'm in Shock' What the Ghost Ship Verdict Means to Those Who Survived

9 min
Devin KatayamaSam LefebvreEricka Cruz GuevarraJulia McEvoy
Oakland firefighters inspect the Ghost Ship warehouse, in the city's Fruitvale district, the morning after a fire in 2016 killed 36 concertgoers.  (Virginie Goubier/AFP-Getty Images)

The Ghost Ship trial is over, for now. The jury acquitted Max Harris, one of the two men accused of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people. The other defendant, master tenant Derick Almena, is still locked up after a hung jury couldn’t decide whether he was guilty or innocent. The fire devastated Oakland’s artist community as the city began cracking down on unsafe living conditions. So how do artists and those who were at the Ghost Ship warehouse the night of the fire feel about the verdict?

Guest: Sam Lefebvre, KQED Arts reporter

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.