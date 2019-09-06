'I'm in Shock' What the Ghost Ship Verdict Means to Those Who Survived

The Ghost Ship trial is over, for now. The jury acquitted Max Harris, one of the two men accused of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people. The other defendant, master tenant Derick Almena, is still locked up after a hung jury couldn’t decide whether he was guilty or innocent. The fire devastated Oakland’s artist community as the city began cracking down on unsafe living conditions. So how do artists and those who were at the Ghost Ship warehouse the night of the fire feel about the verdict?

Guest: Sam Lefebvre, KQED Arts reporter