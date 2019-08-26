California Will Sue Feds Over Rule to Extend Detention of Migrant Kids

"No child deserves to be left in conditions inappropriate and harmful for their age. The actions by this administration aren't just morally reprehensible… they're illegal," said Becerra, standing next to Gov. Gavin Newsom during a press conference in Sacramento Monday to announce the lawsuit.

If implemented, the rule would end a decades-old legal agreement, known as the Flores settlement, that says children must be promptly released from immigration detention or be transferred to state-licensed facilities.

Becerra said the new regulations, scheduled to take effect in late-October, would violate the due process rights of migrant kids and would diminish the state's oversight of facilities where migrant children are held under federal custody.

"This administration is not above the law. They cannot rewrite the rules to detain children for prolonged periods of time and infringe on the rights of states in the process," said Becerra. "We are ready to fight for the most vulnerable among us and we will do it whatever it takes to protect all of our communities."

Trump administration officials argue Flores has become a magnet for record numbers of Central American families crossing the southern border, because they say adults know that bringing a child with them will increase the likelihood of being released into the U.S.

"Human smugglers advertise, and intending migrants know well, that even if they cross the border illegally, arriving at our border with a child has meant that they will be released into the United States to wait for court proceedings that could take five years or more," said Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, when announcing the policy last week.

Courts have interpreted the Flores settlement to mean that migrant children must not be detained in unlicensed facilities for more than 20 days. Family detention centers operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are not state licensed for the care of children.