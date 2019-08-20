Feds Eye Inland Empire for Major New Site to House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is seeking to lease a 74,000-square-foot facility for 17 years that can house up to 430 children and 143 staff, with a projected opening date of December 2020.

The plan for the shelter includes 215 double bedrooms, 11 children’s bathrooms (with a total of 72 toilets and 43 showers), classrooms, medical exam rooms, a dining room and an outdoor play area.

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz — a Democrat who represents parts of the Inland Empire and sits on the House subcommittee that oversees ORR — said members of Congress who represent the area were not informed before the solicitation was submitted.

"That's a big problem," said Ruiz who, along with three other members of Congress from the same region, recently sent a letter to ORR voicing his concerns. "One of our concerns is that if members of Congress were not engaged — especially those whose area and region will be affected — then they definitely did not engage with local stakeholders, agencies, nonprofits and foster care regarding this project."

California currently has at least nine other residential facilities for migrant children run by nonprofit service providers under contract with ORR. Many of them came under fire earlier this year after a report from Disability Rights California found that many children in ORR custody who suffered from trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health disabilities were not receiving proper counseling or treatment.

The California shelters are among roughly 170 facilities nationwide designed to receive migrant children who arrive in the United States without parents or guardians. They are intended to serve as temporary housing while children's cases are decided in the immigration court system, and until they can be placed with a parent or other approved sponsor.

More than 69,000 unaccompanied children and teens have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in the last 10 months, nearly 30,000 more than during the same time period the previous year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.