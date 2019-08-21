New Trump Policy Would Permit Indefinite Detention of Migrant Families, Children

The new policy means that migrant families who are detained after crossing the border can be kept indefinitely, until their cases are decided. Today's policy doesn't specify a limit but sets an expectation that cases be resolved comparatively quickly — within about two months.

McAleenan said the new policy would take effect 60 days after it is published on Friday and that it would deter what he called a "catch and release" loophole in which families are arrested and quickly released into the United States while their cases are adjudicated.

He also conceded it is certain to be challenged in court.

Moments after McAleenan made his announcement, Madhuri Grewal, a policy counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union, called the new policy "yet another cruel attack on children, who the Trump administration has targeted again and again with its anti-immigrant policies ... Congress must not fund this."