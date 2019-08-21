New Trump Policy Would Permit Indefinite Detention of Migrant Families, Children

McAleenan said under the new rule, "All children in the government's care will be universally treated with dignity, respect, and special concern in concert with American values — and faithful to the intent of the original settlement."
He said detained families will be held at facilities such as one in Pennsylvania that he described as a "campus-like setting" with "cushioned couches" and recreation facilities, where families are given three hot meals a day.
But those facilities are already near capacity, and critics fear families could be held in detention camps similar to those near the border — in which children have been forced to sleep on pads on concrete floors with scant medical attention.
The latest Trump administration attempt to limit illegal migration follows a week after it announced steps to limit legal migration, including a declaration that by seeking government benefits, migrants would jeopardize their chances of becoming permanent residents.
