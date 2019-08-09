Newsom Visits Solano Prison To Plan Criminal Justice Reforms

Although Caifornia has made some progress in prison management, most notably working to reduce overcrowding, there’s still a lot to be done…. especially when it comes to rehabilitation. Governor Gavin Newsom visited Solano State Prison in Vacaville this week to get a first-hand look at the penal system.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos

Pardon for Former Prisoner Who Helped Female Ex-Inmates Re-Enter Society

Governor Newsom pardoned an East L.A. woman, a former prisoner herself, who’s been hailed for helping other ex-inmates transition from prison to society.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Office of Inspector General Investigates Surveillance of Activists, Lawyers and Reporters at the Border

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over charges it engaged in surveillance and harassment of journalists, lawyers and immigrant advocates at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks