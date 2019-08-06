FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Investigation Into Gilroy Shooting

Bennett also confirmed that the Gilroy shooter did not leave a manifesto, but investigators have found a potential "target list" that includes religious groups, organizations from both political parties, federal buildings and courthouses, in addition to the Garlic Festival.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the 19-year old suspect fired 39 rounds from an AK-47 style rifle. The suspect was shot multiple times by officers, which took him down, and then turned the gun on himself.

The family of the suspected gunman released a statement Tuesday through their attorney, expressing their horror at the shooting and apologizing to victims and community.

"We have never and would never condone the hateful thoughts and ideologies that led to this event, and it is impossible to reconcile this with the son we thought we knew," they said. "Our son is gone, and we will forever have unanswered questions as to how or why any of this has happened."

Bennett thanked the community of Gilroy for their support and strength. “Gilroy strong is not just a T-shirt. It is who you are,” he said, referring to the slogan that has graced T-shirts, signs and memorials in the aftermath of the shooting. “We have been embedded here for several days now and we have seen firsthand how all of you have come together to support one another and the police departments.”

The FBI response team has concluded their investigation of the crime scene. However it has not yet been reopened to the public.

