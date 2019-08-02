Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, said Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The medical examiner's office found that Legan died from "an intra-oral gunshot wound to the head" and ruled the manner of his death a "suicide."

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who had responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

Authorities arrested a man earlier this week on suspicion of making threats online that apparently referenced the deadly shooting.

Jose Pinon, 40, of Gilroy posted Wednesday on Facebook that "my goal is to kill 500, not three."

Gilroy police Capt. Joseph Deras said officials did not seize any weapons from Pinon's home Thursday and do not believe he was planning an attack.