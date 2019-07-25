Devin Katayama, host of KQED News's podcast The Bay (interned here in 2010), pictured here with The Bay's Erika Aguilar and Ericka Cruz Guevarra (interned here in 2015), and their intern, Theresa Wu

Tip: "Assert yourself and go get what you want!"

Guy Marzorati, Politics and Government reporter/producer with KQED News (interned here in 2013)

Tip: "Become a go-to person for something — even something small."

Oscar Tejada, current KQED Education intern

Tip: "Find a mentor and develop meaningful relationships with your coworkers. This will make a huge difference in the future! Also, try to take on projects that will challenge you. Even if they seem scary at first."

Sonja Hutson, reporter, producer and editor for KQED News and The California Report (interned here in 2016)

Tip: "Ask for work. You’ll be surprised what people will let you do!"

Olivia Won, current KQED Food intern

Tip: "Bring your full, authentic self to the work that you do! Your story and experience matter and even as an intern, you deserve to be a part of the conversation."

Jeremy Siegel, weekend afternoon news anchor for KQED (interned here in 2015)

Tip: "Keep an open mind about what you’re interested in. I wanted to be a film critic — now I’m covering wildfires. You never know what you’re going to end up loving doing."

