KQED offers internship opportunities in a wide variety of different departments, ranging from News to Science, from TV, Education, Marketing, Design and Arts to Corporate Sponsorship. (Courtesy of Pexels)
Here at KQED, we're big believers in the value of internships. Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal got his start in public radio with a KQED News internship. Holly Kernan, KQED's own head of content, started as an intern on our daily Forum show.
To mark National Intern Day (which, we should note, was created in 2017 by recruiting company WayUp), we asked current KQED interns and staff who got their start here for tips on truly making the most of an internship — or any new professional opportunity, for that matter.
Nia Patrick, current KQED Arts intern
Tip: "Try to challenge yourself by taking on tasks you’ve never done before. Get out of your comfort zone!"
Tip: "Find a mentor and develop meaningful relationships with your coworkers. This will make a huge difference in the future! Also, try to take on projects that will challenge you. Even if they seem scary at first."
Sonja Hutson, reporter, producer and editor for KQED News and The California Report (interned here in 2016)
Tip: "Ask for work. You’ll be surprised what people will let you do!"
Olivia Won, current KQED Food intern
Tip: "Bring your full, authentic self to the work that you do! Your story and experience matter and even as an intern, you deserve to be a part of the conversation."
Jeremy Siegel, weekend afternoon news anchor for KQED (interned here in 2015)
Tip: "Keep an open mind about what you’re interested in. I wanted to be a film critic — now I’m covering wildfires. You never know what you’re going to end up loving doing."
Interested in a paid internship at KQED? We offer intern opportunities twice a year for a period of about six months each in a wide variety of different departments, ranging from News to Science, from TV, Education, Marketing, Design and Arts to Corporate Sponsorship. Learn more here.