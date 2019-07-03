“We attribute that to a pretty good economy, lower unemployment, especially in California, and just more people choosing to spend their disposable income on travel,” AAA spokesman Michael Blaskey said.

He said about 4 million travelers will cram into airports across the United States, about 762,000 of them from California.

But Blaskey added that airfares are up by about 10% over last year, a factor that could push more people to drive rather than fly.

Blaskey said to avoid the most crowded conditions on the road to vacationland, keep an eye on the clock.

The worst time to start a Fourth of July trip is July 3 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., when commute traffic traffic starts to merge with holiday travelers, forming a "kind of perfect storm out on the roads."