Student proposals on how to Rethink School

The pandemic pushed us all to reevaluate our priorities in some way. It also forced students into vastly differently learning experiences for the first time: remote learning, later school start times, leniency regarding grades, less bullying.

Last fall, MindShift asked its readers to participate in the "Rethink School" youth media challenge, co-hosted by KQED Education, to encourage students to share with us what they would like to see changed about school. Students from around the country submitted audio perspectives about how school could be better for them and their classmates. You can hear some of our selections in our latest podcast episode:









Thanks to all the students who shared their perspectives. We had so many great submissions, and we’re sorry we couldn’t include them all (we see you in Minnesota, Washington, New Jersey, Missouri and Hawaii!). For more ideas from students check out learn.kqed.org where students also talk about trash and a decades-old issue: school pizzas.