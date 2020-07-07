MindShift Podcast is Back with Season Five!

The MindShift Podcast is back with our fifth season.

We’re here just in time to unpack some of the extraordinary circumstances created by emergency distance learning and the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, you’ll hear how teachers and students prioritized what mattered most as school closures dragged on during shelter-in-place.

Ki Sung reports on a journal assignment that helped teachers stay in touch with students and check in on their welfare while in the middle of a coronavirus hotspot. Katrina Schwartz will give you an intimate listen into some of the experiences students were having during shelter-in-place, including what it was like to take an AP test in a distracting home environment. The Class of 2020 missed out on major milestones, but found small ways to find joy and connection.

KQED News education reporter Vanessa Rancaño reports on intergenerational illiteracy and how one grandmother is sharing her story in order to change how reading is taught to children. You'll also hear about how boys are learning emotional intelligence skills online and how fan fiction is making writing more fun for adolescents.

