All You Can Eat: Cafes We Love, Cafes We’ve Lost

Berkeley landmark coffee shop and diner Au Coquelet closed recently, joining other iconic East Bay cafe closures, including Berkeley’s iconic Caffe Mediterraneum. In a somber comic remembering coffee shops we’ve lost, graphic novelist Briana Loewinsohn reminisces that, “[w]hat I covet most are the big, spacious cafes where you could sit for hours and work or do nothing — or a little of both.” In this edition of our ongoing series, “All You Can Eat,” we talk about what makes a great cafe, their role as crucial, low-barrier community meeting spaces and hear about your most beloved Bay Area coffee.

