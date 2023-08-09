KQED is a proud member of
Forum

All You Can Eat: Cafes We Love, Cafes We’ve Lost

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Briana Loewinsohn's comic strip "Please, Don’t Forget Me: Cafes We Have Lost" (Briana Loewinsohn)

Berkeley landmark coffee shop and diner Au Coquelet closed recently, joining other iconic East Bay cafe closures, including Berkeley’s iconic Caffe Mediterraneum. In a somber comic remembering coffee shops we’ve lost, graphic novelist Briana Loewinsohn reminisces that, “[w]hat I covet most are the big, spacious cafes where you could sit for hours and work or do nothing — or a little of both.” In this edition of our ongoing series, “All You Can Eat,” we talk about what makes a great cafe, their role as crucial, low-barrier community meeting spaces and hear about your most beloved Bay Area coffee.

Guests:

Henri Boulanger, barista trainer, Red Rock Coffee

Creighton Davis, co-founder, Kinfolx

Briana Loewinsohn, graphic novelist; high school art teacher; author of "Please, Don't Forget Me: Cafes We Have Lost" - a comic about now-shuttered cafes in the East Bay

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

