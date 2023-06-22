Please, Don't Forget Me: Cafes We Have Lost

I was born and grew up in the East Bay. We have seen a lot of change in the last ten years. A lot of great new places have opened, but we have also lost so many beloved establishments. What I covet most are the big, spacious cafes where you could sit for hours and work or do nothing — or a little of both. This piece is a love letter to the places that raised me. They haunt me in the best way possible, and I miss them like crazy.

Briana Loewinsohn is an American cartoonist. These days she teaches high school art and draws comic books. She is the author of the acclaimed graphic memoir EPHEMERA. She lives in Oakland with her husband, daughter and son. If she doesn’t text you back, she is probably gardening.