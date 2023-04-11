Clint Smith Celebrates Complexities of Parenthood in ‘Above Ground’

“I experience your wounds as if they were my own,” reads the last line of Clint Smith’s poem “Nociception.” Directed to a child, it explains that just as a sea creature that loses an appendage feels discomfort across its entire body, so does a parent whose child is in pain. The poem is part of Smith’s new collection “Above Ground,” which also celebrates the joy, wonder and even occasional absurdity of being a parent. We talk to Smith about his poetry and what he calls the “simultaneity the human experience:” our capacity to hold fear and anxiety alongside joy and awe.