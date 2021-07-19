KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Olympics

Athletes from around the globe are headed for Tokyo, but just getting there is an Olympic-level challenge. It involves airline hassles, tests and screening, and living in a bubble. A Judo athlete says her safety is now job one even as she trains. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Olympics

Athletes from around the globe are headed for Tokyo, but just getting there is an Olympic-level challenge. It involves airline hassles, tests and screening, and living in a bubble. A Judo athlete says her safety is now job one even as she trains. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Next Steps for a Childcare System in Crisis

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Children from the KU Kids Deanwood Childcare Center complete activities at an event celebrating the launch of the Child Tax Credit (Jemal Countess via Getty Images)

California has almost 3 million children 5 years old and under.  Hundreds of thousands of these kids lack affordable childcare because of backlogs in the state’s subsidized childcare program.  The pandemic --which led to the closure of 8,500 childcare facilities--only worsened the bottleneck.  And lack of childcare means that in many households one--or both parents--won’t be able to work.  In this hour, we examine the long term access and affordability problems in early childhood care and how it affects the state’s persistent achievement gap.  We’ll also hear about a state plan to phase in universal transitional kindergarten.

Guests:

Lea Austin, executive director, UC Berkeley Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Eileen Boris , hull professor and distinguished professor of feminist studies, UC Santa Barbara

Deborah Stipek, professor, Stanford University Graduate School of Education

Micaela Mota, mother, parent leader, Parent Voices California

Sponsored