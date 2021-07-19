California has almost 3 million children 5 years old and under. Hundreds of thousands of these kids lack affordable childcare because of backlogs in the state’s subsidized childcare program. The pandemic --which led to the closure of 8,500 childcare facilities--only worsened the bottleneck. And lack of childcare means that in many households one--or both parents--won’t be able to work. In this hour, we examine the long term access and affordability problems in early childhood care and how it affects the state’s persistent achievement gap. We’ll also hear about a state plan to phase in universal transitional kindergarten.
Next Steps for a Childcare System in Crisis
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Children from the KU Kids Deanwood Childcare Center complete activities at an event celebrating the launch of the Child Tax Credit (Jemal Countess via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lea Austin, executive director, UC Berkeley Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Eileen Boris , hull professor and distinguished professor of feminist studies, UC Santa Barbara
Deborah Stipek, professor, Stanford University Graduate School of Education
Micaela Mota, mother, parent leader, Parent Voices California
