Uncertainties Remain as California's Contact Worker Bill Rolls Out
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
On Wednesday, a state judge ruled that AB 5 does not apply to independent truck drivers.  (iStock)

There has been lots of related news in the nine days since California Assembly Bill 5, which reclassifies many independent contractors as employees, went into effect. On Wednesday, a state judge ruled that AB 5 does not apply to independent truck drivers. A report from the Washington Post released Monday found Uber is changing its app in California in an attempt to sidestep the law. And also on Monday, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order on AB 5 for freelance journalists and photographers, whom the bill limits to 35 submissions per outlet annually, with a hearing scheduled for March. We'll get the latest on AB 5 and we want to hear from you: how has AB 5 affected your livelihood?

Guests:

Margot Roosevelt, reporter, LA Times

