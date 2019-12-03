Tell Us Your Favorite Books of the Decade
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Tell Us Your Favorite Books of the Decade

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Tell us the best books that were released during the past decade.  (iStock)

In the past 10 years, Elena Ferrante's quartet of books, the Neapolitan Novels, so captivated readers that many swarmed Naples, Italy, searching for mentioned sites. Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad" sparked deep conversations on slavery nationwide. Some books of the past decade will stick with us for years and others will drift out of our memories. As we enter the final days of the decade, Forum reflects on its best and most beloved books. Tell us: what is your favorite book of the 2010s?

Guests:

Oscar Villalon, managing editor, Zyzzyva

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.