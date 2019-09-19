Colson Whitehead Recounts the Horrors of Jim Crow Segregation in 'The Nickel Boys'
Colson Whitehead Recounts the Horrors of Jim Crow Segregation in 'The Nickel Boys'

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Colson Whitehead's new book, "The Nickel Boys," is set in the beginning of the Civil Rights movement and follows the 2016 release of his novel "The Underground Railroad."  (Chris Close)

Writer Colson Whitehead's new novel "The Nickel Boys" was inspired by the true story of a so-called reform school in Florida that was more of a state-sponsored prison during the Jim Crow era. There, boys and young men — especially African Americans — were subjected to cruel and sometimes even fatal punishment. It’s his first book since "The Underground Railroad," which earned him the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. Whitehead joins us to talk about his new book.

Guests:

Colson Whitehead, author, "The Nickel Boys," "The Underground Railroad"

