Colson Whitehead Recounts the Horrors of Jim Crow Segregation in 'The Nickel Boys'

Writer Colson Whitehead's new novel "The Nickel Boys" was inspired by the true story of a so-called reform school in Florida that was more of a state-sponsored prison during the Jim Crow era. There, boys and young men — especially African Americans — were subjected to cruel and sometimes even fatal punishment. It’s his first book since "The Underground Railroad," which earned him the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. Whitehead joins us to talk about his new book.