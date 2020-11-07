KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Election UpdatesElection Updates

So far, California House Republicans are on board with Trump's baseless claimsCollege students who pushed to end California affirmative action ban grapple with Prop. 16 lossHousing activist appears poised to unseat Oakland Councilmember Lynette McElhaneyGeorge Gascón wins LA's district attorney raceTrump support grew among Latinos in California and nationally, poll findsBiden takes lead In Pa., Ga., putting him on cusp of Electoral College winGayle McLaughlin, Chevron antagonist, poised to return to Richmond City Council
More timeline

So Far, California House Republicans Are on Board With Trump's Baseless Claims

A growing list of Republicans have pushed back against President Trump's evidence-free claims that a conspiracy of liberals, pollsters, election officials and Democrats have deprived him of his rightful re-election. While the race has yet to be called by the Associated Press and other news organizations, the president is currently behind in four of the five remaining states still in play. If even one of those leads holds up, Joe Biden will have accumulated enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

Trump has been signaling for months that he would not accept the results of the election — that is, unless he won. He has now pledged to go to court to subtract whatever votes are necessary to yield him a victory.

Among the skeptics in his own party, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said the president's comments "inflame without informing" and that "we heard nothing ...  about any evidence."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted that the president needs to "STOP," adding"this is getting insane."

But here in California, the state's GOP House contingent seems mostly on board with the president's push to overturn an undesired outcome.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, representing parts of Los Angeles, Kern and Tulare counties, went on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show to baldly state that "President Trump won this election," repeating the president's baseless claims and urging Republicans to fight.

"Everyone who is listening do not be quiet," he said. "Do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes."

Friday afternoon an editor for the Cook Political Report tweeted that McCarthy had walked back his comments

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing a rural district that includes Redding, tweeted that the "circumstances" surrounding the election "point to a fraudulent outcome," without listing any specific incidents.

Twitter added a note to LaMalfa's tweet, preventing users from sharing or even reading it before clicking through a disclaimer that said: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

In an interview with a local radio station, Rep. Tom McClintock, a Republican representing El Dorado, Mariposa and other counties in the Sierra Nevada, said he was "very concerned about election integrity."

He also attempted to cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in votes — "I remember the days when we all voted in person on election day," he said.

Rep. Ken Calvert, a Republican from Southern California, tweeted that "Republican candidates, from the top of the ticket to the bottom, have and will exercise their right to ensure vote counts are complete, accurate and legal."

Notably silent on the matter: Devin Nunes, a staunch Trump ally representing a district in the San Joaquin Valley. Nunes' office did not respond to a request for comment.

The state GOP, as Capital Public Radio's Scott Rodd notes, has been touting victories of Republican candidates in legislative races, but it has not weighed in on Trump's comments or the presidential contest.

–Kevin Stark (@kevstark) and Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

 

Top of timeline ↑

College Students Who Pushed to End California Affirmative Action Ban Grapple with Prop. 16 Loss

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m pretty bummed out about it."

That's UC San Diego student Nyaduoth Gatkuoth, who spent months putting up signs and campaigning on street corners for Proposition 16, an attempt to overturn the state’s 1996 ban on affirmative action.

The results, still incomplete, aren't close. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday, and the measure is currently losing by 1.5 million votes, good for 44% of the total.

Gatkuoth is one of many students who worked hard on the campaign and now have to come to grips with the measure's defeat. UC Berkeley student Derek Imai, Northern California phone bank coordinator for the campaign, is another. He said he "cried a lot."

“People believe that we live in a colorblind society," he said, "and we truly don’t."

Proposition 16 would have allowed state universities and other public institutions to again consider diversity in admissions and hiring. Opponents argued the measure would have sanctioned widespread discrimination.

“Only by treating everyone equally can a state as brilliantly diverse as California be fair to everyone,” the No on Proposition 16 campaign website reads.

In arguing for race-conscious admissions, students like Imai and UC Berkeley classmate Kyndall Dowell say there is a lack of diversity on campus and a climate that can be unwelcoming for Black and brown students.

“I do not believe that we live in a post-racial society,” Dowell wrote in an email. “We must be willing to engage with and discuss race and evaluate our positioning in society of how we benefit from systems others do not.”

Dowell points to research that found Proposition 209, the measure that ended affirmative action in 1996, deterred Black and Latino students from applying to UC even if they were eligible, leading to disproportionate declines in enrollment. Since then, UC campuses, especially the highly competitive UCLA and UC Berkeley, have struggled to keep up with the state’s diversity, despite the implementation of a “holistic” application review policy and robust diversity programs.

This summer, UC regents unanimously backed Proposition 16, citing momentum spurred by a societal reckoning on race. Students and university leadership alike hoped the spotlight on racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer created an opening for change.

“Where did that energy go?” Imai said. “It was just shocking to see that all this movement didn’t result in an actual tangible way to promote racial justice.”

Despite her disappointment, Gatkuoth said she isn’t surprised by the outcome — and not just because the ballot language may have confused voters. As a San Diego native, she says she’s well aware of California’s conservative undercurrents.

“There’s a view of California as one of the most progressive and liberal states,” she said. But hearing arguments about reverse racism during hundreds of campaign calls this summer further debunked that reputation for her.

“It made me realize how individualistic American politics is, and how everyone sees it through a lens of what their experience is,” rather than trying to relate to what other people have gone through.

Despite her disappointment, she says she’s not giving up.

“As a Black woman, and a dark-skinned Black woman in particular, this is something that I need. I want to be in spaces where I see more people who look like me.”

Gatkuoth says she plans to harness the lessons of the campaign and channel her anger over the defeat toward a future, better iteration of Proposition 16.

Vanessa Rancaño (@vanessarancano)

Top of timeline ↑

Housing Activist Appears Poised to Unseat Oakland Councilmember Lynette McElhaney

Update Friday, 5:21 p.m.: Alameda County has released its vote totals for the day, and Oakland housing activist Carroll Fife is maintaining a robust lead in her attempt to unseat two-term incumbent Lynette McElhaney in the race for the Oakland City Council District 3 seat.

Fife has increased her lead over McElhaney to 3,563 votes in the  ranked-choice voting contest. She now has 49% of the vote to McElhaney's 31%.

As a councilmember, McElhaney has focused on public safety and decreasing violence in the city. Her son, a student at the University of Southern California, was fatally shot in Los Angeles last year, the second time she had lost someone close to gun violence; a teenager whom she helped raise was shot and killed in Oakland in 2015.

Fife, director of the Oakland chapter of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, helped organize Moms 4 Housing, the occupation of a long-vacant West Oakland house by two mothers as a protest against housing speculation and the city's homelessness crisis.

She has called for public funding of housing, tenant protections, reallocation of funds from the police to violence prevention programs, and initiatives around climate and environmental justice.

— Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

Top of timeline ↑

George Gascón Wins LA's District Attorney Race as Jackie Lacey Concedes

Los Angeles voters have elected former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office.

Gascón unseated two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey, who conceded defeat Friday.

The bitter race to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office was seen as a referendum on whether LA voters wanted to reform policies after a summer of activism over police brutality and racial inequality ignited by George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Gascón had nearly 54% of the 3 million votes counted when an emotional Lacey conceded, saying that even though votes remained to be counted, her consultants concluded she could not make up the difference.

“Our nation is going through a reckoning, and what happened in my election may one day be listed as a consequence of that," Lacey said about the discussion over racism and criminal justice reform. “It may be said that one day the results of this election is a result of our season of discontent and a demand to see a tsunami of change.”

The race created an unusual dynamic in which Gascón, 66, a former beat cop and police chief, was fiercely opposed by law enforcement unions and Lacey, 63, the first woman and Black person to run the office, was criticized by Black Lives Matter activists.

Gascón, who co-authored statewide criminal justice reforms, promised to remake the office and hold law enforcement accountable for unjustified killings.

Lacey was seeking a third term on a platform more focused on traditional law-and-order issues like public safety, though she also highlighted her own reform credentials.

- Associated Press (@AP)

Top of timeline ↑

Trump Support Grew Among Latinos in California and Nationally, Poll Finds

Despite his restrictive immigration policies and rhetoric disparaging Mexicans and Central Americans, President Donald Trump gained ground among Latinos this election, according to a survey of thousands of voters of color in California and other states.

The American Election Eve Poll found that an overwhelming majority of Latinos backed the Democratic ticket, as they have in previous elections. But fully 27% supported Trump nationwide, compared to 18% in 2016.

In reliably blue California, 22% of Latinos voted for the Republican candidate, up from 16% who backed Trump on his first run for the presidency.

“I do think there's been a shift and the question is, why?” said Gary Segura, senior partner with Latino Decisions, a lead pollster for the survey.

One reason for the shift was that Joe Biden was not as well known among Latino households as the Clinton family was, Segura said. But more importantly, Democrats didn’t do enough to engage these voters in California and other non-battleground states.

“There was little outreach by the Democrats and the Biden campaign,” said Segura, dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA. “And there's an important lesson here. I think the one place where President Trump did invest in Latinos is in South Florida, and he was rewarded for that. So investment matters, being on the ground matters.”

In Florida, 38% of Latinos voted for Trump, including a majority of Cuban Americans, according to the election eve poll. That level of support for Trump’s reelection led to concern among more liberal voters in the hours after the polls closed, as well as reminders on social media that the 60 million Latinos in the U.S. have never been a monolithic group.

“People look for simple metrics,” said Louis DeSipio, a professor of political science at UC Irvine who has studied Latino voters for decades. “And any community is diverse, not just in national origin, but in terms of generation, the region they live in. That’s reality.”

Read the full story here.

—Farida Jhabvala Romero (@Farida Jhabvala)

Top of timeline ↑

Biden Takes Lead In Pa., Ga., Putting Him on Cusp of Electoral College Win

Three days after Election Day, Democratic nominee Joe Biden took narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to the Associated Press, putting him on the cusp of a victory in the Electoral College.

Early Friday, Biden took a 5,500-vote lead in the Keystone State, after trailing President Trump there for days. He also took a narrow lead in Georgia, giving the Democratic nominee the lead in a state that hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton was on the ticket in 1992.

Both states remained tight with votes left to count, but those remaining votes are mail-in ballots that have broadly broken in the former vice president's favor. Biden also leads in the popular vote.

Georgia may remain tight and undecided, since voters there have until Friday to return overseas and active military ballots, as well as cure, or fix, mistakes on absentee ballots. Provisional ballots also remain to be counted, as well as mail votes from some GOP-leaning counties.

In Pennsylvania, thousands of mail ballots still need to be counted, many from Democrat-leaning counties.

Biden has multiple paths to the presidency. If he wins Pennsylvania, he doesn't need any of the other states he's leading in to reach 270 electoral votes. Trump, meanwhile, must win Pennsylvania in order to retain the presidency, so both campaigns are watching the state's returns closely.

Pennsylvania's legislature did not adjust election law to allow election officials the ability to process mail ballots before Election Day, resulting in a several days effort to finish counting.

Trump has maintained a steady lead in North Carolina, where there hasn't been much movement, but a call has not come in part because election officials there are allowed to accept mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 as long as they arrive by Nov. 12.

Biden holds leads out west in Nevada, which remains too close to call, and Arizona, which the AP has already called for Biden though Trump continues to make up ground there. Biden's lead has slimmed as officials update their tallies in Maricopa County, a traditionally Republican county that has turned bluer this year.

In Nevada, most mail ballots remain outstanding in Clark County, home to the Democratic stronghold of Las Vegas. Election officials in Clark County are expected to brief reporters at 9 a.m. PT and announce tallies from a batch of 51,000 ballots — mostly mail.

Read the full story here.

— NPR (@NPR)

Top of timeline ↑

Gayle McLaughlin, Chevron Antagonist, Poised to Return to Richmond City Council

Gayle McLaughlin at one time had a fairly high profile as the two-term Green Party mayor of Richmond, from 2007 to 2015.

In 2012, The New York Times described Richmond, a bayside city of some 110,000 people, as an "unlikely vanguard for anticorporate, left-wing activism ... having seized the mantle" from traditional progressive havens like Berkeley. McLaughlin lived up to her Green Party billing, in part by becoming a major antagonist of Chevron, which operates a refinery in the city. McLaughlin, who is no longer a Green Party member, also did a stint on the City Council from 2015-17 and ran for California lieutenant governor in 2018, drawing over a quarter of a million votes.

Now, it looks like McLaughlin, 68, will be returning to the Richmond City Council, one that will have a strong progressive bent. At last count she had gained about 52% of the vote in the race for the District 5 seat, and McLaughlin told KQED's Julie Chang on Thursday that Ahmad Anderson, who is in second place, had already called her to offer his congratulations.

Below are excerpts from Chang's interview with McLaughlin, edited for length and clarity.

Why did you feel the need to run for City Council this election?

Gayle McLaughlin: I ran to get Richmond back on track. I mean, we saw that the current mayor and the current council majority were making things worse for regular working families in Richmond. So I really felt it was important that we got our progressive direction cemented in Richmond so we could help.

Our working families are struggling — the residents, who are a wonderful, diverse community with a lot of challenges given we have Chevron in our backyard, given we have a lot of low-income families.

What are some things that you want to tackle right away?

McLaughlin: I want to tackle things like the many unhoused people we have, finding a safe place like a transitional village where people can set up their tents or their vehicles and perhaps some structures the city could build with services, so those without homes can get their lives back on track.

We want to address permanent affordable housing. We want to reimagine public safety. We want to really reassert pressure on Chevron. We want to show them that they need to be accountable and we need their pollution to stop. They need to pay their fair share of taxes.

And we want to protect renters and homeowners from foreclosure once the moratorium from the pandemic is lifted.

How would you describe Chevron's relationship with Richmond?

McLaughlin: Chevron is a major multinational corporation that is extremely powerful and makes billions of dollars in profits every year. And it causes Richmond the brunt of the pain and suffering from its pollution. You know, our kids shouldn't have to be dealing with inhalers when they're in school. Ultimately, we would like them to decommission the refinery.

Chevron taxes make up a big portion of the city's general fund. If it were to shut down, would that be a big problem?

McLaughlin: That is something we have considered, and I'm working with some environmental justice groups on it.

We want to set up a task force where we bring Chevron into negotiations and discussions about decommissioning the refinery in a phased way over the next 10, 15 years. We want them to understand that we have paid the brunt while they have been reaping the profits. We think they should pay more so that we have time to start diversifying our economy. We want to work with them.

Chevron did not respond to a request for comment.

Chang also spoke with Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, who, you might guess from McLaughlin's criticism of him, did not support her or some of the other progressives who are poised to win seats. Butt said he had "major differences" with the Richmond Progressive Alliance, which was co-founded by McLaughlin and has now placed four of its members on the seven-member City Council.

Butt said the new bloc of progressives will likely slow down economic and housing development. As for Chevron, he said, "Everybody almost who's either on or been on the City Council recently, you could classify him as a critic of Chevron, including me."

But, he said, it was part of the Richmond Progressive Alliance's "schtick" to "talk about how they're going to run Chevron out of town and close Chevron down. And you know, at the end of the day these things are not really going to happen."

Butt said that if Chevron "disappeared tomorrow and took their tax revenue with them, Richmond would be in bad, bad shape."

— Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

Top of timeline ↑