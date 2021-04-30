Walk-In Vaccine Slots Available at Eight Contra Costa Sites

Contra Costa County Health Services is offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations at eight vaccination sites in four cities: Richmond, Concord, Bay Point and Pittsburg. The vaccinations are offered during specific hours on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment required, and some of the clinics are temporary.

All hours and locations are listed on the county website.

The county chose the walk-in locations in areas where COVID-19 has hit hard or where low vaccination rates have been logged, said Brittany Paris, a spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services.

The county also has community ambassadors canvassing these communities, offering vaccine information and sign-up help.

Walk-in vaccinations are provided on the honor system to anyone who lives or works in Contra Costa County and is 16 or older. People under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them or available to contact by phone during the vaccination.

The county will also offer mobile clinics in Concord and Bay Point next week where no appointments are required, staffed by the California Office of Emergency Services in partnership with Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The mobile clinics will offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Meadow Homes Elementary School at 1371 Detroit Ave. in Concord and the Ambrose Recreation Center at 3105 Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

A little more than 69 percent of the county's eligible residents have now received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from Contra Costa Health Services.

—Katrin Snow and Bay City News