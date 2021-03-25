KQED is a proud member of
Californians Expanding Vaccine to Ages 50 and Up, With Universal Eligibility to Follow

California will expand vaccine eligibility for people ages 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible April 15.

The state says even with increased vaccine supply, “vaccination of willing Californians will take several months.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss the news during a live streamed press conference this morning.

COVID in Nursing Homes Is Way Down, But Life Inside Remains Very Different

Cases of COVID in California nursing homes are down 98% since the winter surge. But after a year of outbreaks, life inside these facilities has changed, perhaps permanently.

A year ago, Bethany Murray was on a call with nursing home managers on the East Coast. Their warning was stark: This virus will sneak into your building, and it will threaten your residents. Murray is now the administrator of Cedar Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sunnyvale, where a bad outbreak came early.

"I can remember one time walking down the hallway and watching four or five nurses within the span of two to three minutes get a call from the county that they were positive," she said. "They had to leave. They had to walk out."

Even before the pandemic, nursing homes experienced a lot of staff turnover. When COVID hit, suddenly it was much harder to find people to do the work. So state officials loosened work rules, and Murray offered hazard pay.

"One of our doctors was pushing beds as we did a room change. And I'm unclogging toilets, and we had a pipe break in the COVID unit and the plumbers wouldn't come," she recalled.

Eventually hospitals started discharging people more quickly, including those who need post-operative care or rehab. These short-term residents take up about half the beds in Murray’s nursing home. She says they require isolation and testing, and usually more care and attention.

"It's a drain on resources that I don't think will go away until we as a larger community have kind of moved past COVID," Murray said.

Almost half a million nursing home residents in California have received one dose of vaccine. But many pandemic protocols, such as isolating new residents and testing everyone frequently, are still followed. And state rules now permit vaccinated residents to see visitors indoors.

"Even if we're 100% vaccinated, we're still going to have to follow these protocols ... until we're told not to, but also until we're reasonably confident that people coming in do not have COVID," Murray said. "And it's hard to say how long that's going to be."

Nearly 13,000 Californians died from COVID in nursing homes, a smaller percentage of the state’s total than the national average. Murray says she’s optimistic.

"The hospitals are starting the process of vaccinating our residents before they even get to us," she said. "We've taken care of our staff. All of our long-term residents are vaccinated. We're starting to see that light."

And Murray says if care homes are seeing the light, the rest of us can too.

Molly Peterson

SF Pride to Return in June With New In-Person Format

Parties, events, protests and support groups are where many LGBTQ+ people connect with their chosen families, so a year with few get-togethers has been rough for the community. But the good news is that San Francisco Pride today announced a return in June with a new format that allows for in-person events with social distancing in accordance with state and city safety restrictions.

Instead of a huge parade that packs downtown San Francisco with people, SF Pride will now be split into three smaller events under the theme “All In This Together.” On June 11 and June 12, the festival collaborates with LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline and the San Francisco Giants for a movie night at Oracle Park. The film program is to be announced, and the event will have limited capacity.

Read more here.

Nastia Voynovskaya

Santa Clara County Opts Out of State's Blue Shield Vaccine Distribution Plan

Santa Clara County and the California Department of Public Health have reached an agreement that will allow the county to continue working directly with the state on vaccine distribution, rather than through the health insurance company Blue Shield of California.

The state brought in Blue Shield to oversee California's network of COVID-19 vaccine providers in the hopes of speeding up vaccine distribution. But the move was met with resistance from the majority of counties, including most in the Bay Area.

"We already had a strong partnership with the state," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said about opting out of working with Blue Shield. "For us it seemed like an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, and that is the last thing we wanted in terms of how we were going to be able to move forward as quickly and efficiently as we possibly could."

Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating California's vaccine distribution, and balked at other stipulations like having to use the state's My Turn appointment system, which has experienced glitches.

The memorandum of understanding delays Santa Clara County's transition to My Turn and allows it to share vaccines with community clinic partners, which had been another point of contention.

In an email, a Blue Shield spokesperson said: "Our priority is to help ensure more Californians have access to COVID-19 vaccines equitably and as quickly as possible and we look forward to working with Santa Clara County."

San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Napa, Contra Costa and Marin counties are also considering signing the agreement to work directly with the state.

Laura Klivans

Multiple Bay Area Counties Limit First-Dose Vaccine Appointments Amid Inadequate Supply

At least four Bay Area counties say they've had to reduce the number of first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to inadequate supply.

Santa Clara, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties are all reporting a recent decrease in the number of vaccines they have received from the state.

In San Mateo County, the number of doses has changed widely — decreasing by more than 1,300 doses over the last two weeks.

"With the uncertainty around supply, San Mateo County is able to manage its second-dose clinics but has shifted away from large mass vaccination events to focus on smaller community-based first-dose clinics," said San Mateo Public Health Department spokesperson Preston Merchant.

Multiple factors determine the number of vaccine doses that counties receive, including how many federally qualified health care centers each county has, and the number of ZIP codes that qualify as at-risk, per state guidelines.

"The way to keep our case rates declining, as everyone knows, is to accelerate vaccination, particularly in communities that have had the highest rates of COVID, and that is really the central challenge before us now," said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer for Santa Clara County, where vaccine dose allocations have also recently decreased.

Meanwhile, other Bay Area counties have reported largely flat vaccine allocations, even as they say they have the capacity to inoculate thousands more residents each week.

"Demand for vaccine far exceeds supply," said Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department. "There continues to be more people who are eligible for [the] vaccine and want to be vaccinated than there is vaccine that can be allocated."

In response to the ongoing shortage, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week said counties could expect supply from the state to ramp up in the coming weeks. Local clinics may also soon qualify to receive additional supplies of the vaccine under a federal distribution program.

— Alice Woelfle

Treasure Island Vaccine Site to Open Saturday

Pleas to bring a vaccine site to Treasure Island have resulted in the opening of the first drop-in location on the island, Supervisor Matt Haney said Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, Haney called for the city to step up vaccinations for the island's residents, citing state efforts to prioritize 40% of the vaccine supply for some of the city's most underserved ZIP codes.

Based on California Healthy Places Index criteria, including residents' income and access to health care, both Treasure Island and the Tenderloin neighborhood qualify as underserved ZIP codes.

According to Haney, the new site is desperately needed because the island has no active health clinic and is home to San Francisco's third highest percentage of both Black and Latino residents.

"It is crucial that we have drop-in, neighborhood-based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities," Haney said in a statement. "Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the city for months. Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the city's recovery and meeting our equity goals."

The new site will soft launch for eligible Treasure Island residents on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ship Shape Community Center at 850 Avenue I. The site will again open on the two following Saturdays, at least, Haney said.

Outreach workers will begin door-to-door visits on the island this week to help residents make appointments in advance. Residents can also make appointments directly at the site.

—Bay City News

For Out-of-Work Californians, More Headaches From EDD

Over the weekend, out-of-work Californians started flooding social media with complaints about not being able to get through to the Employment Development Department's website so they could certify their eligibility for unemployment benefits.

The EDD says the glitch is only impacting a certain group of applicants.

Though the agency hasn’t confirmed what’s causing the error messages, some of the processes weighing down its already fragile systems include a backlog of over 1 million people, going on two straight months, and up to 900,000 claims still in limbo out of the 1.4 million EDD froze late last year to combat fraud.

In mid-February, EDD confirmed a little over 400,000 of these frozen applicants had verified their claims. Since then, the agency hasn’t provided detailed figures, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how many people are stuck.

EDD is now trying to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Biden a couple of weeks ago. The process is complicated, because EDD has to reconfirm the status of claims to make sure applicants are still on the right program, and then channel the appropriate amount of money into their accounts.

The agency has already said it could take until mid-April, if not later, to implement the necessary changes.

On top of all this, countless Californians are also reaching the one-year mark on their regular unemployment insurance claims, which means they have to refile their applications. This normally shouldn't be a problem, but the system is already so overloaded that if any error during refiling snags an application, fixing it can become another major hassle, and yet an additional opportunity for out-of-work Californians to get tangled in the system.

Mary Franklin Harvin

