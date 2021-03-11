Thousands of Kaiser Patients in Santa Clara County Have Vaccine Appointments Switched

Thousands of Kaiser patients who are registered for vaccinations through Santa Clara County will now need to get them through Kaiser, county officials announced Wednesday.

The move will affect Kaiser members under age 75 who were scheduled to get their first or second vaccine dose through Santa Clara County between March 11 and 21.

County officials said the change is due to a low and unpredictable supply of vaccine that has created uncertainty about whether enough doses will be available for communities most impacted by COVID-19.

While the state has assured Kaiser it will have enough vaccine for their members, the county hasn’t gotten that same guarantee for its uninsured or vulnerable residents, officials said.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said it would reach out directly to members whose appointments were canceled.

"We do not anticipate this situation will affect any vaccination appointments already scheduled in our facilities," Kaiser said.

The company told the county it will prioritize scheduling vaccine appointments for members who are subject to the switch.

— Laura Klivans