Johnson & Johnson says single-dose vaccine is 66% effective
Judge wants all California prison staff vaccinated
Gun violence in the Bay Area was decreasing. Then the pandemic happened
Breed again pushes for reopening schools, lays out recovery plan
In new report, state auditor slams EDD again over fake unemployment claims
Bay Area hospitals get some relief as coronavirus surge wanes
More than 500 Bay Area residents have been evicted during the pandemic despite protections
Johnson & Johnson Says Single-Dose Vaccine Is 66% Effective

Johnson & Johnson said Friday that its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine reduced rates of moderate and severe disease, but the shot appeared less effective in South Africa, where a new coronavirus variant has become common.

Overall, the vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe disease 28 days after vaccination. But efficacy differed depending on geography. The shot was 72% effective among clinical trial volunteers in the U.S, but 66% among those in Latin America, and just 57% among those in South Africa. Though markedly below the levels seen with the first two authorized COVID-19 vaccines, those rates are above the thresholds originally set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine to be considered useful.

The vaccine reduced severe disease alone by 85%, and prevented COVID-related hospitalization or death, Johnson & Johnson said.

“In a pandemic, if you can, with a single-dose vaccine, very quickly eliminate the severe consequences of death, hospitalization, and severe disease, that’s what’s important for society,” Paul Stoffels, the company’s chief scientific officer, told STAT.

Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, called the results “disappointing,” but added that a vaccine that prevents the most serious outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, is still valuable. “It reinforces how lucky we were that the first two were more effective,” he added.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned at a press conference against making too much of comparisons to prior vaccines, calling the result “extraordinarily important,” noting that severe disease was reduced across the board, even in regions where new variants of the virus were common.

“So this has really important domestic and global public health implications,” Fauci said, “things that we know about this particular candidate that even add to the importance globally, namely the minimal cold chain requirements, the inexpensive nature of it, the fact that it is one shot and that the company can actually produce in a reasonable period of time, billions of doses.”

Read the full article from STAT.

Judge Wants All California Prison Staff Vaccinated

A federal judge in Oakland has warned state prison officials that if they don't require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19, they need to give a good reason why.

At a legal hearing on prison medical issues Thursday held over Zoom, U.S. District Court Judge Jon Tigar praised the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for starting to vaccinate staff and inmates, but asked why the state hasn’t mandated vaccinations for its prison guards, medical staff and administrators.

Paul B. Mello, a lawyer for CDCR, responded that the vaccines are currently not mandatory for any state employees, but that prison officials are considering a change in policy.

“This is a deeply medical issue,” Tigar responded. “So I would expect in the next case management conference that if the state is not going to require vaccination, it sets forth its reasons and not simply inform the court that they're not doing it.”

He added that prison staff are in a unique situation compared to other state employees, as they work with vulnerable people in a densely populated environment.

Tigar said he wants a response from the department by Feb. 16.

Attorneys with the Prison Law Office, an advocacy group representing incarcerated people in a decades-old lawsuit over prison medical care, told the judge they want the state to require mandatory vaccines for staff, who are the main vector for COVID-19 in prisons.

Tigar said he was pleased that, even in its early stages, the vaccine campaign was showing results.

“Not only has the vaccination now begun in earnest,” Tigar said, “but active COVID infections among CDCR incarcerated persons have now dropped below 2,000 for the first time in two-and-a-half months, and they are now below both their July 2020 peak and their September 2020 peak.”

Lawyers for the Prison Law Office said they were also content with progress on vaccinations.

CDCR reports that 22,123 staff members and 8,237 prisoners have so far received a dose of the vaccine. The department in a court filing said 2,289 employees had received both doses.

As of Jan. 27, CDCR was overseeing 94,443 people in custody. The system employs roughly 53,000 people.

But Tigar stressed that the prison system is not out of the woods yet.

"On Jan. 25, in one day, we lost three incarcerated persons,” he said. “On Jan. 19, we lost two staff members to COVID in one day.”

Officials say they have completed vaccinations of inmates who have not had COVID-19 but were in medical beds at the California Medical Facility in Solano County, at the California Health Care Facility in San Joaquin County, and the Central California Women’s Facility in Madera County.

The state laid out further vaccination plans in a court filing, saying vaccinations of people 65 and older who have not had the disease should be concluded this week. Incarcerated people deemed at higher risk for the disease are expected to get the vaccine next week, the state said. CDCR plans to eventually vaccinate the entire prison population.

Julie Chang

Gun Violence in the Bay Area Was Decreasing. Then the Pandemic Happened

In the past few years, efforts to curb gun violence at the community level were paying off in Richmond and Oakland. But when the pandemic hit, a lot of in-person community building became unsafe, and now advocates fear years of hard work have been lost.

Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian’s "Guns and Lies in America" project, spoke with KQED's "The Bay" podcast this week about the rise in gun violence, which she covered in a story published last December.

Listen to the episode below or read the transcript.


San Francisco's Breed Again Pushes for Reopening Schools, Lays Out Recovery Plan

After a year riddled with difficulties in the face of COVID-19, San Francisco Mayor London Breed laid out plans for the city's road to recovery during her 2021 State of the City address on Thursday. She also praised her city's response to the pandemic.

"San Francisco's response to COVID-19 has been hailed as a national model," she said, speaking from the city's COVID Command Center at the Moscone Center. "We have the lowest death rate of any major city in the U.S. and though every life lost is a tragedy, we have saved thousands of lives and now we can see a light at the end of the tunnel."

The mayor stressed the need to reopen the city's schools, which have been closed and operating through remote learning since March 2020.

"Our city can't fully recover until our students are supported and our schools are open, and I will continue to do everything I can to help get our kids back in the classroom," she said.

Breed also highlighted efforts to revive the city in the wake of COVID-19 by pledging $3.5 billion in public infrastructure projects like strengthening the city's seawall, improving public transit and building more police and fire stations as well as mental health facilities.

In addition, Breed said she hoped to help the city's shuttered cultural and music venues, clubs, restaurants, bars and other nightlife venues reopen.

"This terrible pandemic tore our neighborhoods, tore us from our businesses, tore us from one another," she said. "Our diversity, our acceptance, our spirit is what makes us strong and no virus, whether it's named COVID or HIV, is going to take that away. Quite the opposite, it will only make us stronger."

—Bay City News

In New Report, California Auditor Slams EDD (Again) Over Fake Unemployment Claims

The California state auditor on Thursday released the second of two reports this week dissecting the failings of California’s unemployment agency. The audit found the Employment Development Department could have prevented paying out $11 billion and counting in fraudulent unemployment claims.

Too little, too late was the gist of the audit, which said EDD was warned by the U.S. Department of Labor as far back as May that it needed to prepare for more than $1 billion worth of potentially fake claims. In July, Bank of America told the agency it suspected more than 60,000 EDD accounts of being illegitimate. Even with these advance warnings, EDD didn’t implement widespread fraud detection technology until October.

To make matters worse, the audit asserts, EDD has yet to develop an effective system for reactivating legitimate accounts once they’ve been verified; does not appear to know the status of all the frozen accounts; and does not have a centralized tracking process for them.

The report also takes the department to task for not investigating the dollar amount of fraudulent claims until the state auditor asked for the figure.

Among the recommendations from the auditor is that the Legislature require EDD to cross-match its claims against state and local correctional facility rolls, a tool that 35 other states use. The report says this process could have prevented more than $800 million in fraudulent claims linked to incarcerated people.

The auditor also suggests EDD establish a central unit for fraud prevention and detection and a plan to assess the tools it is using to manage fraud by March, and it recommended the state Legislature make such an assessment a biannual requirement.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Bay Area Hospitals Get Some Relief as Coronavirus Surge Wanes

New coronavirus cases in the Bay Area have leveled off or dropped recently as the post-holiday surge attenuates, and hospitalizations have followed suit.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, director of health care preparedness for hard-hit Santa Clara County, says he’s “very cautiously optimistic” as the number of COVID-19 patients having to be admitted to hospitals has slightly dropped.

How it works, Kamal says, is that first cases drop, then hospitalizations.

"So the last thing to change are deaths," he said, "which is one reason why we are still seeing, unfortunately, a significant number ... ."

All over the Bay Area, the number of COVID-19-related deaths is still high. Kamal says some hospital morgues, though still very crowded, at least haven't seen an increase in the rate of bodies they received over the last two weeks.

Kaiser Permanente has 15 hospitals in the Bay Area. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Parodi, the clinical lead for Kaiser’s coronavirus response, says that over the past week facilities have seen about a 15% to 20% drop in new COVID-19 hospital admissions.

But Parodi says people still have to wear masks and keep distant from each other.

"Don’t share your air," he said.

The best news, perhaps, comes from San Francisco General’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lukejohn Day: "Over the last day or two, it’s been the first time we’ve had no admissions to the hospital of COVID patients," he said.

That is something all hospitals aspire to.

Polly Stryker

More Than 500 Bay Area Residents Have Been Evicted During the Pandemic Despite Protections

Read the full story.

Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari

