San Francisco Plans to Open Three Mass Vaccination Sites
When the coronavirus vaccine is more widely available, San Francisco plans to open three locations for mass distribution, along with smaller satellite facilities across the city, Mayor London Breed said Friday.
The vaccine hubs will be located at the Moscone Center in the South of Market neighborhood, the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus in Ingleside, and the San Francisco Produce Market in Bayview — all neighborhoods with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.
The sites could deliver as many as 10,000 doses per day, provided that many were available. Breed said the city is waiting to receive more doses.
“The locations are not the problem, it’s the supply,” she said during a livestreamed press conference.
"We're ready for more doses. We need more doses. We're asking for more doses," Breed said. "We can ramp up and open these sites the minute we have the vaccines."
The mayor said one of the sites could be open by the end of next week, and the others when the city receives a sufficient supply.
Supervisor Matt Haney welcomed the move. He and others have been critical of the city's distribution plans. The two had a back and forth Friday over Twitter:
The mayor also announced a text message service to notify city residents when it is their turn to get the vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, city residents can sign up here to receive a text message notification.
California Scrambles to Open Vaccine Sites, as Newsom Blames Empty Promise by Feds for Shortfall
California officials are scrambling to open coronavirus vaccine “super sites” at places like Disneyland and the Moscone Center in San Francisco in an effort to speed up the distribution of shots in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
Speaking to reporters at one of the sites, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government further complicated the effort to accelerate distribution this week by promising the state hundreds of thousands of doses from a stockpile held in reserve for second shots that The Washington Post reported is actually empty.
Newsom said he participated in an “all-governors” call with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar this week in which federal officials said they would be releasing more than 50 million additional doses to the states.
“Then we read as everybody else that they have reneged on that or for whatever reason, are unable to deliver on that,” Newsom said, adding that he’s asked for clarification from the Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration.
For now, Newsom said he is now unsure when the doses will arrive in California.
“Our resolve is to get all of the existing doses that are in this state administered as quickly and efficiently as possible and we still have a lot of work to do in that space,” he said.
The state has received just over 3 million doses so far.
Californians are growing increasingly frustrated with the sluggish vaccine rollout as the state averages more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day.
Newsom also pushed back on criticism that the state created confusion this week when it prematurely offered vaccines to people who are 65 or older.
“The purpose was crystal clear, and that is to make sure the guidelines were not barriers and to provide the flexibility with a sense of urgency that's needed in this moment,” he said.
Older People Rush to Make Vaccine Appointments, But the Wait Times Are Brutal
Now that people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination, large health care providers are receiving a flurry of calls about when and where.
One of those callers was Ron Shalita, 70, who called the Kaiser appointment line around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
He says he waited about 45 minutes to speak to someone, who told him to contact his primary care doctor, who in turn sent him back to the appointment line, which by then had a wait time of four to six hours.
When he called back later, the wait time had narrowed ... to three to five hours.
On the phone with a reporter, he said, "I have a private line, and I’m actually on hold on that line. And I’m going to check in at 4:30, which would mark about three hours, [to] see if I’m still on hold."
Three hours did the trick. Shalita was able to schedule an appointment for Jan. 28.
Pam Hatayama is a Kaiser member in the same age group.
She knows someone who got an appointment at a different location than they usually visit.
Something like that would be fine with her.
"I would gladly go anywhere to go and get the vaccination," she said Thursday.
She waited on hold two hours and 45 minutes before giving up. Friday morning, she tried again at 7 a.m. and it took an hour and 45 minutes before a nurse answered.
And then ...
"Bingo!" Hatayma wrote in a text.
She and her husband both landed slots at their regular Oakland facility. The best part: The appointments are for Saturday.
In a statement, a Kaiser spokesperson acknowledged the long wait times and said not everyone who is eligible will be able to make an appointment right away because of limited vaccine supplies. An online scheduling system should be working sometime next week, he said.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting similarly frustrating experiences for patients at Sutter Health and Stanford Health Care. Sutter told the paper it would be staffing an appointment line over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and that an online portal would be available soon.
California Hospitals Warn They May Have to Ration Care
The California Hospital Association is warning that some hospitals are getting so stretched by the pandemic, they may have to begin rationing care.
While new infections may be leveling off at the moment, there are still about 40,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 every day, and with 12% of them expected to need hospital care, hospital executives want to prepare the public for what “crisis care” might look like.
“There is nothing comfortable about this conversation,” Carmela Coyle, CEO of the California Hospital Association, said Thursday. “But those numbers are already cooked. The viral spread has already occurred.”
While no hospital has yet declared the need for crisis care, Coyle says some facilities, especially in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions, are on the cusp of another peak where demand for treatment could outstrip supply.
The state has guidelines in place to help hospitals decide who gets care and who doesn’t should that occur, with decisions falling to a triage team charged with making those decisions, rather than putting the burden on the treating physician.
“They're not the ones who are having to make the very hard call of telling a patient or family, ‘We simply don't have the ventilator or the oxygen or the bed space to meet your health care needs,’ ” said Christopher Meyers, a philosophy professor at CSU Bakersfield who consults with hospitals on ethics policies.
Generally, hospitals rely on a numerical score in determining allocation of resources, with priority usually given to patients who are both most likely to benefit from treatment and survive once they’re discharged.
Attorneys for California Inmates Call for Accelerated Vaccinations as Prisons See Huge Case Rates
Attorneys representing California inmates are urging state and federal officials to advance about 1 of every 10 prisoners to the front of the line for vaccinations, saying it would help ease the burden on hospitals while helping control outbreaks inside state lockups.
They're asking Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar to order the swift vaccinations of every inmate who hasn't already been infected, starting with those who are most vulnerable.
More than 4,400 of the state's 95,000 inmates currently have active infections, including 1 of every 3 at a Central Coast men’s prison and 1 of every 10 at the state’s largest women’s facility, where, an advocacy group says officials bungled the response. California prisons have an aggregate rate of 468 cases per 1,000 people, more than seven times the rate of California's population.
And that's not the worst of it, said Steve Fama, an attorney with the nonprofit Prison Law Office, which represents inmates in the largest class-action settlement over prison medical conditions.
There have been about a dozen bigger outbreaks in the last month, accounting for about a third of the 167 inmate coronavirus deaths, he said. Corrections officials said active cases peaked Dec. 20 at 10,721 systemwide.
"As much of a disaster as it was the first nine months of the pandemic, the last 30 days have far exceeded in terms of the statewide number of cases,” Fama said.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday at a hearing for the class action that it has started to vaccinate all inmates 65 years and older, and that it expects to complete administering shots to the group by the weekend.
CDCR hopes to begin vaccinating the entire prison population as early as next week, which it said will prevent a highly vulnerable population from overwhelming hospitals.
Officials said they'll prioritizeadditional inmates who are high risk after the 65-and-over group.
As of Wednesday, officials said, approximately 90% of the 2,945 incarcerated patients who have been offered vaccinations have opted to receive them.
Additionally, 19,351 staff members, about a third of the total workforce, have been vaccinated, according to Clark Kelso, the federal receiver in charge of prison medical care.
Prisoner advocates say that while the vaccines are good news, it’s still unclear if they prevent transmission, so continued testing, physical distancing and face covering remain essential to preventing the spread of the virus.
“While plaintiffs welcome the vaccinations and the small number of additional cells identified for quarantine and isolation at some prisons, these efforts do not go nearly far enough,” the lawsuit asserts. “Defendants have consistently refused to take the most effective step to protect the people in these prisons from severe illness or death: population reduction sufficient to allow for social distancing and cell-based quarantine.”
Of the 1,690 medically vulnerable people eligible for early-release review recorded last December, only 15 have been approved, according to the lawsuit.
Sara Norman with the Prison Law Office, representing plaintiffs, emphasized that the state knows how to keep inmates “truly safe” but hasn’t done it.
“This is not a litigation about vaccination,” she said. “Vaccination is a remedy. This is litigation about quarantine. These outbreaks are significant, are dangerous, and the prisons are helpless in the face of them, in large part because, as the court has already alluded, they have far too many people to safely house.”
Advocates also want people who haven't previously tested positive for the virus and are unvaccinated to be quarantined only in solid-door cells starting Feb. 1.
Covered California Health Insurance Enrollment Soars
Nearly 1.6 million people have purchased health insurance through Covered California, state officials said Tuesday, a number that reflects the state's high unemployment rate as millions of people have lost their jobs — and their employer-sponsored health coverage — during the pandemic.
Altogether, nearly 200,000 more people have purchased health insurance this year compared with the same time period last year, a 14% increase. The deadline to purchase coverage is Jan. 31.
“I anticipate we will end this year with more people than ever insured through Covered California, which is not great news for people who have lost their jobs,” Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said. “They may have lost their jobs, but they don't need to lose coverage.”
Covered California's enrollment declined three years in a row until 2020, when a new state law took effect that imposed a tax on people who don't have health insurance. That same year, California spent millions of dollars on subsidies to help middle-income earners pay their monthly health insurance premiums — the first and only state to do that.
Enrollment surged again last summer, peaking at 1.53 million people after an additional 289,000 people purchased coverage during a special enrollment period because of the coronavirus. The new number announced Tuesday — 1.57 million — comes after the state again imposed a stay-at-home order on most of the state following a surge of new cases. California surpassed 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
Exhausted Health Care Workers Feel Betrayed by Those Who Ignore COVID Rules
Besides patients and their families, no one is feeling the pain of the COVID-19 catastrophe more than health care workers. The onslaught has exhausted them, but many also use the word "betrayed" to describe their feelings toward the public, and they have grown angry at people for skirting safety rule because they know much of the suffering is avoidable.
Doctors, nurses and other front-line workers feel like they're starting to crack.
“I have never lost so many patients in a short period of time,” said Dr. Dinora Chinchilla, an Orange County pulmonologist specializing in critical care. We have checked in regularly throughout the pandemic, and she called me recently on her drive home after a long shift, fighting back tears.
“I see sick, sick, sick, sick, sick and a lot of death,” she sputtered.
Chinchilla described the horrific situation at her hospital: Ambulances lined up around the block, day and night. Patients queued in big pop-up tents. Halls overflowing with sick people. The criteria for who is admitted to the ICU has changed because there aren’t enough beds. Meaning patients must be sicker than usual to qualify for critical care.
She and her colleagues are feeling it in a big way.
“We can see it in each other's faces,” Chinchilla said. “I've had janitors look at me, and they're like, ‘Oh, doc. You look so pale.’”
When Chinchilla arrives home at night, she tries to put on a good face for her 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, but she often crumbles into a pile of tears as they rush toward her.
“I don't want them to see me sad,” she said. “They give me a big hug, and I try to smile even though I’m crushed inside from what we are seeing at the hospital.”