KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

State to train nurses to work in ICU as hospitals fillLegislature looks to extend eviction protections as expiration deadline loomsCoronavirus more dangerous for nursing homes with Black, Latino residentsCalifornia may consider historical injustice in deciding who gets vaccine firstFamilies protest across the Bay Area for schools to finally reopenUnion workers protested the Santa Clara County Housing Authority, fearing for their healthCA lawmakers pen letter asking Newsom keep playgrounds open
More timeline

State to Train Nurses to Work in ICU as Hospitals Fill

The state’s health department will provide training for floor nurses to serve in intensive care units to meet the need of hospitals  crowded with severely ill COVID-19 patients.

“There's more ICU bed and ventilator capacity at hospitals than there is staff who can manage critically ill patients,” said Matt Willis, Marin County's health officer. “I'm trying to determine, if we had 40 patients who rolled in today, how many staff would you have available to actually come in to the hospital and provide the care they need.”

Willis as well as health officials in Santa Clara say their counties plan to participate in the state’s virtual training, announced Friday and offered free of charge to registered nurses.

Meanwhile, in Contra Costa County, officials say the old Ford plant in Richmond could be turned into a site for alternative care in a few days.

—Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini) and Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

Legislature Looks to Extend Eviction Protections as Expiration Deadline Looms

State lawmakers are reconvening today, and they’re expected to introduce a pair of bills aimed at extending eviction protections for Californians. Tenants like Kristina Soriano and Jonas Di Gregorio, who have been struggling to keep up with rent, say it can’t come soon enough. The couple both lost their jobs during the pandemic; Soriano taught music at an afterschool program, and Di Gregorio worked as a server in a restaurant.

"It's very stressful. Just the unknowing of it," said Soriano.

They have mostly gotten by on the income that Soriano brings in teaching Zoom piano lessons and by dipping into their savings.

"Our savings. We don't know exactly know how much they will last, so it's very uncertain," said Di Gregorio.

Because of renter protections that California passed earlier this year, the two can’t be evicted from their San Francisco studio as long as they keep paying 25% of their monthly rent. But the rest of the money will come due when the statewide protections expire on Jan. 31, and lawmakers will have to work quickly to pass a bill that would extend the protections through next year. A two-thirds vote is required for passage.

"If tens of thousands of folks are forced from their homes, COVID will be much more likely to spread and have devastating consequences," said Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, the bill's sponsor.

A second bill by Chiu is a work in progress that aims to put relief into the hands of renters and landlords, who already face mounting debts.

California renters could owe $1.7 billion in back rent by the end of this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Brian Augusta, the legislative advocate for the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation, said it's necessary to have a "very critical conversation" about how to cope with a debt crisis, plus "the potential foreclosure crisis that we're facing as a result of many months of renters being unable to to make the rent in California."

But California legislators say the state can’t fund rent relief on its own. They’re pinning their hopes on the federal government and the possibility of another stimulus package.

—Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Top of timeline ↑

Coronavirus More Dangerous for Nursing Homes With Black, Latino Residents

As the coronavirus surges again, it is especially dangerous for people in nursing homes caring for more Black and Latino residents, according to a new analysis from the California Health Care Foundation.

Researchers found that skilled nursing facilities with a greater share of Black and Latino residents had higher rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths — and that disparity is growing.

“We asked [our] advisory group, how do you explain this disparity?” said Dr. Bruce Spurlock, executive director of Cal Hospital Compare, and a study co-author. “And nobody really knows. And that's kind of the part that we really need to figure out.”

Skilled nursing facilities have borne much of the weight of the pandemic. More than one quarter of reported COVID-related deaths in California have happened in nursing homes, even though their residents make up less than half a percent of the state’s population.

Beyond demographics, the new study analyzed state and federal data about ownership status, size, type of patient, staffing levels and geography to identify factors associated with the hardest-hit nursing homes.

And those factors changed as the pandemic wore on. Back in May, “you could tell that the larger the facility, the for-profit facilities, were doing worse than the smaller and nonprofit facilities,” Spurlock said.

By late summer, he said, facilities struggling to control the virus were in counties with high COVID-19 rates.

“Age, gender, race and ethnicity were a much bigger predictor of who was doing worse in the August time frame,” Spurlock said.

Read the full story here.

—Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite)

 

Top of timeline ↑

California May Consider Historical Injustice in Deciding Who Gets Vaccine First

When Virginia Hedrick first heard about the coronavirus circulating on cruise ships off the coast of California back in March, it made her think of the first ships of European settlers that arrived centuries ago, also teeming with disease.

Various outbreaks and epidemics spread in the following centuries, particularly measles and smallpox, with Indigenous people suffering hugely disproportionate rates of illness and death.

“So some would say that it was an unintentional spread of infectious disease upon contact. Others would say it was absolutely intentional,” says Hedrick, a member of the Yurok tribe who grew up on a reservation in Humboldt County. “The United States government was absolutely distributing smallpox infected blankets to tribal communities.”

Now, during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, American Indians are 3.5 times more likely to get sick with COVID-19 than white people. For all these reasons, past and present, Hedrick says, Indigenous people should be moved toward the front of the line to receive a vaccine.

California health officials have made clear they want equity and transparency to be a priority in deciding how to allocate the first scarce supplies of a vaccine. In divvying up the first doses for health care workers, the state is prioritizing hospitals in low-income areas before wealthy areas.

Sponsored

Adding historical injustice to the equation of these decisions would take equity considerations to an even deeper level, and it is a step the state appears willing and eager to take. The state asked 65 organizations to join the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee to help develop an equitable vaccine distribution plan, including the Sacramento-based policy advocacy organization Hedrick runs, the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health.

Read the full story here.

—April Dembosky (@adembosky)

 

 

Top of timeline ↑

Parents and Kids in Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco Rally for Schools to Reopen

Some Bay Area public school parents are urging teachers' unions and districts to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

Parents took to the streets across San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley on Saturday to call for their kids to be back in classrooms as part of a national #OpenSchools movement.

At the Oakland rally, Saturday, 8-year-old Cooper Wright stood in a crowd of families holding signs that read "private schools are in session" and "follow the science."

But he's got his own message.

"I really want to go back to school, my eyes get really tired from looking at screens half the day," he said.

One mom, Caitlin Wright, says she understands that the county is facing another surge and semi-lockdown and can't open quite yet. Still, she wants to make sure that the teachers union and the district settle on a plan for kids to get back in class safely as soon as they can.

"That may never be my kids this year and that's fine, I think it's just important for us to have a clear and thoughtful plan backed by science," Wright said.

Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association, says the teachers' current deal will remain in effect through the end of January.

"We know that it's highly unlikely that in January we will even be at the orange tier, and even at the orange tier, that still poses risk," Brown said. Brown said the union plans to meet with the district “in the coming days” to discuss the reopening plan it proposed last week.

The San Francisco Unified School District's "SFUSD Return to School Safely" plan envisions a phased plan and timeline for kids to return to school. SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said the district has a target date of January 25 for the first wave of schools to open, and for another phase to reopen on February 8.

— Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

Top of timeline ↑

Workers Say Santa Clara County Housing Authority Won't Let Them Work From Home, Raising Health Risks

Union workers with the Santa Clara County Housing Authority rallied Saturday demanding management allow employees to work from home.

The agency helps community members get federal rental housing assistance. SEIU Local 521 members contend they've been given larger and larger caseloads, and at the same time are putting their health in danger by working from their offices.

The staffers are in contract negotiations with the housing authority.

Union steward Cory Noltensmeier says employees are required to go into the office to work six-hour shifts instead of working longer shifts from home.

He says this endangers staff and lengthens client wait times.

“We can't get to them and process their work, process their rent decreases, whatever they are suffering right now through this pandemic," Noltensmeier said.

Santa Clara Housing Authority Executive Director Katherine Harasz said housing authority workers deal with private information that is safer handled on-site. She said the housing authority has updated its COVID-19 safety policies and increased cleaning in the office.

—Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie)

Top of timeline ↑

Lawmakers Push Newsom to Keep Playgrounds Open

California lawmakers are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to reconsider closing playgrounds in the state's new stay-at-home order, which will see places for children to play close statewide.

"It is necessary for the mental and physical health of children to have opportunities to expend their physical energy and play," they wrote, "especially in lower-income communities, families may have little to no outdoor space of their own available."

The letter sent to Newsom on Friday was signed by just under a dozen lawmakers, including Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who represents Berkeley, Richmond and parts of Oakland, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, among others.

They argued that high-touch areas are less of a concern since research shows surface transmission is "a much smaller risk," and that it would be prudent to require social distancing and mask-wearing for any child over age 2.

"The broad closure of playgrounds negatively impacts children and families," the lawmakers wrote.

Newsom's closure order takes effect as state-defined regions — like Northern California, or the Bay Area — see their ICU capacity hit 15%. In the Bay Area local leaders have moved to institute those closures earlier than the state requires, which will see them begin Sunday night.

Public health officials are warning the state is in the midst of a new surge in coronavirus cases, which will be compounded by cases arising from Thanksgiving gatherings. Dr. Tomás Aragón, San Francisco's health officer, said “unlike previous surges, every hospital in California is under stress. There is no place to transfer people if we run out of beds.”

In San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney echoed the concerns of state lawmakers, adding that it is of particular concern in one neighborhood he represents — the Tenderloin — which has many families living in single-room-occupancy hotels with little room for children to play.

"This remodeled park in the TL opened for just a few weeks, provided safe, healthy, stewarded play & respite," Haney tweeted Saturday. "It is soul crushing that it will be required to close."

—Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑