Keeping COVID in Mind While Under Wildfire Evacuation Orders

COVID-19 transmission continues to stabilize in the state, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a briefing Tuesday. The California Department of Public Health's latest report shows 4,480 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 fatalities on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.7%.

Ghaly noted that 136,000 Californians are currently under evacuation orders, with more than 3,300 placed in hotels or shelters. Because of COVID concerns, he said, shelter staff are placing cots at least 6 feet apart, conducting temperature checks and requiring that most people wear masks.

Ghaly said that for those near the fires, N95 masks may be more appropriate than the cloth face coverings many people are wearing to curb coronavirus transmission, as those won't provide enough protection against the inhalation of wildfire smoke. His advice for people in smoke- affected areas who have not been told to evacuate: “Stay home as much as you can. Keep your doors closed, and your windows shut. If you need the air conditioning, use it prudently.”

Ghaly reminded those staying with friends or family whom they haven’t seen in a while to not let their guard down and to follow precautions: covering their face, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing their hands with soap and water.

For general information about COVID-19, plus information about how to access services related to evacuations and fires, the public can call 1-833-422-4255.