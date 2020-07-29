KQED is a proud member of
Some California Labs Have Begun Pooled Coronavirus Testing. Here's How It Works

The FDA recently issued emergency authorization for pooled coronavirus testing, which allows multiple samples to be tested at once.

The method is just starting to be used in California,  including at Stanford, and health officials say it has the potential to significantly increase the state's testing capacity, which has been an ongoing challenge.

Stanford statistics professor David Donoho and colleagues recently published an article for the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics detailing how pooled COVID-19 testing can be maximized using math.

"You take a group of patients, combine some of their specimen material, and then you test the pooled specimen to see if you get a positive result," he said.

When a pool tests positive, labs can go back and test each person’s remaining sample separately. In another method, Donoho says, people's samples can be divided into smaller samples and spread across different pools.

"What you do is you make this Sudoku puzzle out of it," Donoho explained. "It's a kind of a whodunit. Someone in this pool is infected. Someone in this pool is infected and these others, not. So now you have a puzzle and the solution tells you exactly who is infected."

Donoho says running 10 COVID-19 tests kits could give the results for around 100 people.

Doing bulk testing can lower a test’s sensitivity, potentially leading to more false negatives. But, Donoho says, it also means more people can be tested more often and help infected people isolate sooner, before they can spread the virus to others.

– Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

San Mateo County Added to State COVID-19 Watchlist

After weeks of indecision, California health officials Wednesday added San Mateo County to a watchlist of counties experiencing a troubling spike in coronavirus transmission.

If a county is on the watchlist for three straight days, it could be forced to shut down indoor operations at some businesses that only recently reopened. Counties on the watchlist are also not allowed to offer in-person classes at schools, though San Mateo County has already said it will start the school year with remote learning only.

San Mateo had been the last of the nine Bay Area counties to escape the monitoring list, even though its metrics had qualified it for listing.

“San Mateo County is experiencing an elevated case rate that exceeds the State threshold,” the California Department of Health says on its County Data Monitoring web page. “The County sees roots of community transmission related to social gatherings without sufficient physical distancing and wearing of facial coverings, as well as higher exposure for residents performing work that involves person-to-person contact and crowded housing conditions that make home isolation difficult.”

The state now wants the county to expand testing and contact tracing, find more places for those infected to isolate from their families, and prepare its hospital system for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

– Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

Modoc County Sees First COVID-19 Cases, Months After Defying Shutdown Orders

Rural Modoc County in the far northeastern corner of California has recorded its first cases of COVID-19, after being the first county to defy state shutdown orders intended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The two confirmed cases of COVID-19 are from the same household, according to a county public health department press release Tuesday.

The department said it was identifying people who may have had close contact with the individuals, who have not been hospitalized. The department also asked anyone who patronized a local bar to call in.

On May 1, the county of about 9,000 residents defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders by reopening nonessential businesses and restaurants for dine-in service. At the time, California had just passed 50,000 infections and 2,000 deaths, but that seemed a world away from Modoc, a drive of at least six hours from San Francisco.

County officials allowed reopening after what they said was careful planning and with limits on the number of patrons and with measures such as physical distancing.

California subsequently began allowing counties to begin reopening, but cases began surging in June and this month Newsom reimposed shutdown orders on many businesses while also barring indoor religious services and in-school instruction in most of the state.

Last week, the governor withheld money from two cities in the Central Valley that are defying his health orders by allowing all businesses to open during the pandemic.

— Associated Press

California Labs Must Now Report Gender Identity With Coronavirus Test Results

State health officials announced Tuesday that California will now require labs to include gender identity and sexual orientation, along with race and ethnicity data, when reporting coronavirus test results.

Officials say tracking this data can help health departments identify communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, The virus has hit Black and Latino communities especially hard. Many are front-line workers who cannot work from home and lack adequate access to health care.

"Today begins that day when we will have that information and be able to tailor our interventions and our programs to close disparities," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The new rule also applies to reporting other communicable diseases like HIV and hepatitis.

LGBTQ groups have been calling for the state to collect this data. In May, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced a bill to require California to track the health impacts of COVID-19 and other diseases on the LGBTQ community.

“The LGBTQ community has suffered a long history of government neglect when it comes to our health care system,” Wiener said in a statement after Dr. Ghaly's announcement. “I want to thank the state for listening to the LGBTQ community.

While the state already collects race and ethnicity data for COVID-19 patients, Ghaly says more than a third of cases don’t include that information.

"We need to improve so that we have a better sense of where transmission is happening, which communities are impacted, and what the magnitude of that impact is," he said.

The regulation takes effect immediately.

– Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Oakland Zoo Reopens for the First Time Since March

The Oakland Zoo welcomed people back for the first time on Monday, after being closed since March.

To visit, guests now must book tickets online, in advance, for a specific time window. The zoo is also capping attendance at 2,500 people per day. Normally, the Oakland Zoo might see more than 7,000 a day during the summer, said zoo spokeswoman Erin Dogan Harrison.

Alameda County is on California's COVID-19 watch list, but was approved for a variance by the state — which allowed the zoo to reopen, according to Dogan Harrison.

The Oakland institution is implementing other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring anyone over the age of 3 to wear a mask and closing all indoor exhibits, restaurants and gift shops, Dogan Harrison said.

Employees will be roaming the grounds ensuring visitors wear masks, according to Dogan Harrison, and cleanings of high-touch surfaces will take place constantly, throughout the day.

"It's been a lonely place at the zoo without any people there. And animals like our giraffes and our primates and our otters and our grizzly bears, they like seeing people, it's enriching for them," Dogan Harrison said. "We're just really excited to finally be able to reopen and welcome people back and give people a safe place to enjoy themselves at."

The zoo also hired additional janitorial staff and are increasing employees hours.

Guests will also be asked to observe big cat exhibits at a further distance than usual, since they are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.

— Hannah Hagemann (@hannah_hagemann)

Newsom Announces New Focus on Hard-Hit Central Valley

With COVID-19 cases spiking across California's agriculture-rich Central Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will direct tens of millions of dollars and other resources to the region to help stanch the virus' spread.

Standing at the Diamond Foods headquarters in Stockton on Monday, Newsom noted that COVID-19 positivity rates in the eight-county Central Valley region are around double the state average of 7.5%, reaching as high as 18% in some communities.

Those rates, he said, are driven by the reality that farm and food processing workers have to keep working, pandemic or not.

Particularly hard-hit, Newsom said, are Latinos — a community that is suffering inordinately from COVID-19 throughout the state, but even more so in the Central Valley.

"This disease continues to spread, but not evenly," Newsom said. "It is disproportionately impacting certain parts of state."

Newsom announced that the state will put $52 million of a $499 million Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant into supporting public health efforts in eight counties: San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern. He said local public health officials will be assisted by what he deemed "strike teams" — groups to help evaluate needs in those communities and develop plans to address them.

The three Central Valley teams, according to his office, will also examine outbreaks in factories, long-term care facilities, high-density housing developments and agricultural workplaces.

"Today we're announcing a $52 million investment, new dollars that will be put into the Central Valley, into the eight counties, to improve our isolation protocols, our quarantine protocols, our testing protocols and to enhance our health care workers by providing more support as well as more personnel," Newsom said.

— Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

Health Care Workers Call on Governor to Slash California Prison Population in Half

Hundreds of health care workers are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to cut the state prison population in half and to stop all transfers of inmates and staff within the state’s 35 lockups to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an open letter published Monday, more than 750 doctors, nurses and front-line workers wrote, “We realize that you may face political pushback but we urge you to listen to public health experts, look at the data, and act with courage to do what is right.”

The letter comes as four more people incarcerated at San Quentin died over the weekend from what appear to be complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 inmates.

Around 7% of the state’s prison population has tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 1,800 active cases in the system currently.

The state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is expected to release up to 8,000 incarcerated people by the end of August, roughly 7% of the prison population.

UCSF medical student Sheyda Aboii, a member of the student-run group White Coats For Black Lives that authored Monday’s letter, says CDCR needs to expand the eligibility criteria for releases to include people aged 50 and older.

Aboii said research has shown that the stress of incarceration ages people at an “accelerated” rate “to the point where individuals are more medically vulnerable than their equally aged counterparts in the general community.”

UCSF infectious disease physician Peter Chin-Hong called prisons “a petri dish for COVID-19” and warned that prison staff moving in and out of facilities could infect the general population.

“The way we've emptied out stadiums, schools, and houses of worship — that’s what we need to do for prisons to reduce circulating viruses in our community," said Chin-Hong in a statement.

— Shannon Lin (@Linshannonlin)

