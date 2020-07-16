KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

New regulation could require heath plans to cover more COVID-19 testingBottleRock music festival postponed to 2021SFUSD to start school year Aug. 17 with remote learningNew Kamala Harris bill would expand bias, anti-racism training for COVID-19 respondersNew state guidelines prioritize testing for vulnerable groupsPelosi urges Senate to pass COVID-19 stimulus during SF town hallBay Area air regulators call on companies to extend WFH options
More timeline

New Regulation Could Require Heath Plans to Cover More COVID-19 Testing

State health officials have filed an emergency regulation that would require health plans to cover the costs of coronavirus testing for all essential workers,  something they say will reduce barriers so more people can get tested.

Under the new regulation from the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC), COVID-19 testing  would be classified as a basic medical necessity for health care and other essential workers, regardless of symptoms or known exposure to someone with the virus.

DMHC says requiring health insurers to pay for tests without co-pays or cost sharing will give vulnerable populations and people who can’t physically distance at work more access to testing, and help infected people isolate faster.

A spokesperson from the California Association of Health Plans says insurers in the state have already been covering COVID-19 testing if ordered by a physician per federal guidelines. But instead of doctors evaluating which patients have a medical necessity for testing on a case-by-case basis, essential workers would now automatically qualify for their tests to be paid for by health plans.

On Wednesday, DMHC submitted the emergency regulation to the state's Office of Administrative Law, which has 10 days to approve it.

Sponsored

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Top of timeline ↑

BottleRock Music Festival Postponed to 2021 as COVID Numbers Rise

After initially postponing its May 2020 dates to October of this year, BottleRock Napa Valley announced today that the music, arts and culinary festival will take place on May 28—30, 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo. Headliners Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band will still perform, and all 2020 passes will be honored for the new dates. Ticket holders can also request refunds.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across California. Earlier this week, the state scaled back some of its reopening efforts with an order to close all indoor bars and restaurants. New COVID-19 cases in California exceeded 10,000 a day for the first time on Tuesday.

Burger Boogaloo, the punk and garage rock festival hosted in Oakland’s Mosswood Park every year, also rescheduled for the second time this week. Featuring Bikini Kill and the Circle Jerks, the festival was originally postponed from July 2020 to October 2020, and is now postponed again to July 2021. Likewise, the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, which draws tens of thousands of fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, moved its dates to August 2021 with Lizzo, Tame Impala and the Strokes as headliners. Refunds are available to Outside Lands and Burger Boogaloo ticket holders as well.

—Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

SFUSD Will Start School Year With Distanced Learning

The San Francisco Unified School District says it will start the coming school year with remote classes on Aug. 17, a district spokesperson confirmed to KQED on Wednesday.

The district will assess data later in the fall to see if classes can return to staggered, in-person instruction, officials announced in a press release.

The district plans to provide a more detailed presentation on July 28 about how it plans to improve remote learning.

SFUSD officials said the district will continue to prioritize the following goals: "attending to the wellness and wellbeing of students and families; providing free meals to all students who need them; and engaging each and every student in remote learning opportunities, both digital and non-digital."

Sponsored

“We had some bright spots but mostly teachers and families suffered. We have to do better, we will do better," said Mark Sanchez, president of the San Francisco Board of Education. "We have to use this time leading up to and beyond the opening of schools to make sure we prepare. We have to prioritize the students that we know through distance learning got the least."

Throughout the spring and summer, the district held several multilingual town halls where teachers and community members discussed learning and logistics for the fall.

School districts in Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego have all said classes will be remote at least at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen — despite concerns from teachers and parents about safety as parts of the country, including California, see a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

More on school reopenings throughout California: Growing Number of California School Districts Opt for Distance Learning in the Fall

— Marnette Federis (@mfederis)

Top of timeline ↑

Kamala Harris Introduces Bill to Expand Bias, Anti-Racism Training in COVID-19 Response

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced legislation Wednesday to expand bias and anti-racism training among health providers and others involved in COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The effort is in response to the disproportionately high infection and death rates among Black and Hispanic people across the country, who are three times as likely to contract COVID-19 than their white counterparts, and nearly twice as likely to die from the virus, according to the latest available Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data (compiled by the New York Times).

Sponsored

The COVID-19 Bias and Anti-Racism Training Act would create a $200 million grant program for hospitals, public health departments, other care providers and professional health schools to establish or improve bias and anti-racism trainings.

Additionally, the bill would prioritize funding for providers in communities with particularly high racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, ICU admission and death rates. It would also require the secretary of Health and Human Services — in collaboration with community groups and policy experts — to develop standards for ongoing, evidence-based training programs.

“People of color are being infected and dying from COVID-19 at disproportionate and astounding rates,” Harris said in a statement. “This is, in part, due to persistent bias in our health care system. We must take action to address this issue, especially as our country continues to face an unprecedented health crisis.”

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-North Carolina, will introduce companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

New State Guidelines Prioritize Testing for Vulnerable Groups

California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced new coronavirus testing guidelines as new cases surge and test turnaround times increase.

“Surges across the nation have created challenges of getting tests processed, not just collected,” Ghaly said. The state is also still dealing with a shortage of testing supplies.

To address the backlog, the state has developed tiers to prioritize who will get a test and how fast they receive the results. The top two tiers include hospitalized patients, health care workers and people who live and work in congregate care settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons.

Essential workers, such as people working in grocery stores or on public transit, are in the third tier.

The focus, Ghaly said, is “making sure testing is prioritized and targeted in those communities that have the highest need for testing, because of that disproportionate impact [of the virus].”

Sponsored

State officials are encouraging doctors, pharmacists and others to begin testing, and insurance companies to cover it, so that state testing facilities can be reserved for people who may lack access to regular health services.

Ghaly says the state is currently conducting 105,000 tests per day.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Top of timeline ↑

In SF Town Hall, Pelosi Urges Senate to Pass COVID-19 Relief Package

On a day when the number of deaths from COVID-19 passed 128,000 nationwide, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had sharp words for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who is threatening to withhold federal education dollars from school districts that do not reopen for the fall.

The Speaker was responding to a caller's question during a San Francisco town hall meeting about K-12 schools reopening.

Before asking Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city's Department of Public Health, to answer the question, Pelosi scolded the Trump administration, saying DeVos is "guilty of malfeasance talking about our children that way. We all want our children to go back to school. We can only do that if our children are safe." 

In addition to Dr. Colfax, attorney and civil rights activist Eva Paterson and Rev. Susan Hendershot joined Pelosi on the 65-minute town hall.

The stated focus of the gathering was to promote the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion Democratic-sponsored economic stimulus bill passed by the House two months ago as a follow up to the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in late March.

With key provisions of the CARES Act including unemployment and food benefits set to expire at the end of July, Pelosi said it was imperative for Congress to act quickly. "We just can't let that happen," she said.

"(Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell said we needed a pause. Well, we did need a pause, but we certainly don't need one any longer because hunger didn't take a pause and they haven't helped us with food stamps and other emergency food initiatives. The rent doesn't take a pause" Pelosi said.

Sponsored

Noting that the House bill includes $1.2 billion for San Francisco and $50 billion for California to meet the costs of the pandemic, Pelosi acknowledged the high price tag but said it compared favorably with the 2017 Republican tax cut bill.  

"It's one half — all of it added together — of what they had in their tax scam to give 83% of the benefits to the top 1%, while adding $2 trillion dollars to the national debt," Pelosi said. "This is about fairness all around. It's about lives and livelihoods and the life of our democracy."

— Scott Shafer (@scottshafer)

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Air Regulators Call on Companies to Extend Remote Work Options Post-Pandemic

Santa Clara County leaders and air regulators are calling on Bay Area companies to sign a pledge to extend working at home options after shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the average commute time for a Silicon Valley resident has risen by 25 percent in the last 15 years.

The agency and President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Cindy Chavez, say they want to reduce that number by asking companies to sign the "Cut the Commute" pledge.

Officials say longterm teleworking would reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as improve work-life balance.

By signing on, employers would commit to increase remote work options by at least 25 percent for eligible employees and include telework as part of their employee benefits package.

Sponsored

— Shannon Lin

Top of timeline ↑