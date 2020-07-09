KQED is a proud member of
Sonoma County Expands Antibody Testing to Include Essential Workers 

Sonoma County officials have now expanded testing for COVID-19 antibodies to residents who are or have been essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes grocery store workers, in-home support services caregivers, construction workers, utility workers and childcare providers.

The county is adding essential workers to a list of others for whom antibody tests are available: first responders, police and fire personnel, and healthcare workers. The tests are also available to residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago, and their close contacts.

The blood test identifies if COVID-19 antibodies are present in the body, and indicates that an individual was at some point infected with the virus. Testing positive for antibodies does not mean someone is immune to the coronavirus.

Those who fall into the above categories and wish to schedule an antibody test should call (707) 565-4667.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Napa County COVID-19 Spike Brings State Scrutiny, Business Closures

California health officials added Napa County to the state's COVID-19 watchlist on Wednesday, after the coronavirus' spread there increased its pace in recent days and forced the closure of bars, wineries and indoor dining.

Napa joined a list of 26 counties, including Contra Costa, Solano and Marin, that have been flagged for having increased disease transmission or a rise in hospitalizations over three consecutive days. The list has grown longer in recent weeks, as the spread of the virus continues to rise in California.

Under the state's "targeted engagement" program, the California Department of Public Health will work with hot spot counties to develop disease mitigation plans, and provide technical assistance.

"A number of these counties didn’t come kicking and screaming, in fact [they] reached out to us in anticipation that they were likely to enter onto the list," said Gov. Gavin Newsom, at a Wednesday press briefing. "We are very proactively working with them, and engaging them on making sure that we are all working together on the technical assistance and helping them support and prepare for the modifications in their counties."

In Napa County, modifications to the restaurant and retail sectors are already underway.

On Tuesday, the county announced it was ordering the closure of bars, along with indoor service at businesses including restaurants, wineries and movie theaters.

Those businesses must close by 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, and stay shuttered until at least July 30.

The rise in Napa County cases can be attributed to "family and community gatherings, increased community transmission, increased transmission among the Latino population within crowded household settings, and disproportionate impact on agricultural workers," according to the state Department of Public Health.

Increased COVID-19 transmission has led to a daily average of 122 new cases per 100,000 residents in Napa County over the past two weeks — above the state's target of 100 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents.

- Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Santa Clara Gets State OK to Continue Outdoor Dining Service

Santa Clara County received state approval Tuesday for a variance allowing some business sectors to reopen and restaurants to continue outdoor dining service.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department worked closely with the state over the weekend after the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control gave notices to restaurants in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Jose to cease outdoor dining.

The notices left many city and county officials confused because they thought outdoor dining was allowed. The county Public Health Department submitted the variance application Monday night.

"The state's rapid response will save thousands of jobs and hundreds of businesses at risk of permanently closing during this unprecedented health and economic crisis," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a news release. "This variance will allow more families to support themselves while businesses comply with strict safety guidelines — saving livelihoods and lives."

The approved variance application also means the new local health order announced by the Santa Clara County public health officer last week will go into effect on July 13.

The new order allows businesses to reopen if they can adhere to strict and consistent guidelines. The first guideline requires businesses to fill out the new version of the social distancing protocol through the county's online web portal before July 13.

The plan also sets capacity limits, requiring no more than one worker for every 250 square feet of space and no more than one customer for every 150 square feet of space open to the public. It also requires employers to report COVID-19 positive cases at work sites.

— Bay City News

Stanford Launches Outpatient Trial For Antiviral Drug

Researchers at Stanford began enrollment this week for a new study of an oral antiviral medication to treat people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 on an outpatient basis.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will use a drug called favipiravir, which was first approved to treat influenza in Japan. Study researchers say they hope it will be able to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms, and the viral shedding that enables people to spread the novel coronavirus.

“We hope that this drug can help to reduce transmission within families, groups and schools,” said study investigator Dr. Aruna Subramanian in a statement. “Plus, it would be really nice to have pills that can be given early on to make people get better faster.”

Favipiravir has been approved to treat COVID-19 in Russia, China and India, but has not been authorized by the FDA for use in the United States. Researchers say the drug works by blocking the virus' ability to replicate itself, and is likely more effective the earlier it's taken.

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 72 hours can enroll in the study by emailing treatcovid@stanford.edu.

Participants will receive a 10-day course of either favipiravir or a placebo and will be evaluated for health outcomes over four weeks. Study findings are expected later this summer.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

SF Hits Brakes on Reopening Plans, Postpones Indoor Dining and Outdoor Bar Service

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that the city is hitting the brakes on its next planned phase of reopening, which would have allowed indoor restaurant dining and outdoor bar service to resume on July 13.

“This is not a decision that we are approaching lightly,” Breed said during a media briefing. “We know that in order to protect public health, we are creating other challenges for small businesses.”

Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, responded in a statement, "Although this is clearly both a disappointment and a financial blow for our industry, our biggest concerns remain with the health of our workers, patrons and residents of the state."

Like many other regions across California, the rate of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Francisco has noticeably increased in recent weeks, although not as sharply as in some neighboring counties. Last week, there were 6.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the city, a rate well above the desired goal of 1.8 cases per 100,000, according to Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations also rose in the past week by 25%, far surpassing the 10% rate of increase the city is aiming for.

However, Colfax said hospitals continue to have sufficient capacity, with 35% of acute care beds and 30% of intensive care beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

Other planned business reopenings in the city also remain on hold, leaving hair and nail salons, indoor museums, zoos, aquariums and outdoor swimming pools shuttered for now.

“The price we pay for moving too quickly is extremely high,” Colfax said. “Remember, this virus has no timeline.”

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Marco Gonzales-Siler (@mijo_marco)

Assembly Delays Session Indefinitely After COVID-19 Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak in the California Legislature has indefinitely delayed the state Assembly's return to work from a scheduled summer recess, highlighting the rapid spread of the virus in a state that has imposed new restrictions on bars and restaurants following a surge of cases and hospitalizations.

Speaker Anthony Rendon's office confirmed five people who work in the state Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who is believed to have been infected while on the Assembly floor last month when lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento to approve a $202.1 billion state budget.

"The Assembly will remain in recess until further notice," Rendon said. "We have taken this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure, and it comes in light of recent news of positive coronavirus tests in the Capitol."

Many state legislatures shut down earlier this year as the pandemic took hold of the U.S., including California, which missed nearly two months of work in its first unscheduled recess in 158 years. But many legislatures eventually returned to work with restrictions in place to limit the spread of the virus.

In California, those restrictions include mandatory masks for lawmakers on the floor, plus physical distancing in the chamber. Burke said both she and the person who exposed her to the virus were wearing masks.

"Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor," Burke wrote in a message posted to her Twitter account.

- The Associated Press

S.F. Launches Free Test Site For Tenderloin Community

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) has announced the launch of a permanent, free walk-through COVID-19 testing site in the Tenderloin District set to open Tuesday.

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Testing Site at GLIDE, located in the parking lot adjacent to 330 Ellis St., aims to provide low barrier and culturally competent testing to some of the city's most vulnerable populations, including unhoused and underserved residents.

Testing will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Community members can register for testing at the site on Thursdays and Fridays, initially. The testing site is working on offering same-day registration, and a second day of testing each week.

GLIDE, a community-based social service organization serving the Tenderloin community and beyond, will help operate the site in conjunction with SFDPH.

“The Tenderloin has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishing this permanent testing site in partnership with community organizations is a critical step in protecting the health of the neighborhood,” said San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney in a statement. Haney represents the Tenderloin neighborhood.

People will be notified of the test results by phone. GLIDE staff will help those without phones access their results. Contact tracing and social services for those with positive COVID-19 test results will also be provided.

—Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

