Sonoma County Expands Antibody Testing to Include Essential Workers 

Sonoma County officials have now expanded testing for COVID-19 antibodies to residents who are or have been essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes grocery store workers, in-home support services caregivers, construction workers, utility workers and childcare providers.

The county is adding essential workers to a list of others for whom antibody tests are available: first responders, police and fire personnel, and healthcare workers. The tests are also available to residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago, and their close contacts.

The blood test identifies if COVID-19 antibodies are present in the body, and indicates that an individual was at some point infected with the virus. Testing positive for antibodies does not mean someone is immune to the coronavirus.

Those who fall into the above categories and wish to schedule an antibody test should call (707) 565-4667.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)