Sonoma Coast, Russian River Beaches Are Now Open

Shopping malls, other indoor retail and business offices in Contra Costa County will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.

The county's latest health order also permits the resumption of child care for all kids (not just children of essential workers) sports team practices for up to 12 participants (but not games with other teams), and summer camps with "cohorts" of up to 12 people that don't mix with other groups.

Under the new order, libraries can also reopen for curbside pickup service as can other services that don't require close customer contact, such as housekeeping, car washes, plumbing and pet grooming. Protests of up to 100 people will also be permitted.

More changes are also coming starting June 15, including the resumption of religious services (with some limitations). Until then, county health officials say they also intend to consult with state officials about reopening swimming pools and outdoor dining.

Indoor businesses will have to create action plans to protect shoppers and employees before being allowed to reopen, Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County's health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday. He also urged those who can work from home to continue doing so.

The loosening of restrictions is a reflection of the county's success in limiting the spread of the coronavirus and keeping the infection and death rate low, particularly given the county's density and sizable elderly population, Farnitano said.

"I know there's a lot of frustration out there, but it's important to keep in mind that interventions like social distancing have saved lives," he said, adding that the reopening schools and direct-contact businesses like salons and spas isn't on the table yet.

