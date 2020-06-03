Yosemite Ready to Reopen Next Week

Yosemite National Park could be open as early as next Thursday, after being closed since March 20. But it's contingent on a sign-off from state health officials, who will need to allow campsites and hotels to reopen for overnight visitor.

Officials from Mariposa, Mono, Tuolumne and Madera counties wrote a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, letting him know that Yosemite is ready to reopen “on or about June 11.”

KQED Science Managing Editor Paul Rogers first reported on the letter in the San Jose Mercury News.

Yosemite is actually scheduled to open this Friday in a very limited capacity, to "those with an existing wilderness permit reservation and to those with an existing Half Dome permit," according to a social media posting by park officials.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)